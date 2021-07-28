MassMutual Unveils New Brand Campaign

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today unveiled a new brand platform and comprehensive, multichannel brand advertising campaign. It is the first work from Grey, its newly appointed lead creative agency-of-record.

The message is MassMutual's mission to use its expertise to help people navigate the "Uncomfortable Truths" behind financial planning, saving for college, and preparing for the unexpected by securing their financial futures and protecting the ones they love.

"We used data to uncover insights that we believe give us a distinctive voice and platform in the industry," said Jennifer Halloran, MassMutual Head of Marketing & Brand. "In a category that traditionally has relied on customer confusion, we have started a discussion on financial security that others have historically avoided."

Halloran continued, "When it comes to finances, I think people want straight talk. Our Uncomfortable Truths platform juxtapose thought-provoking stats with relatable conversations that reframe traditional life stage marketing through the lens of financial wakeup calls."

Three :30 TV commercials, airing on Olympics coverage, present ways of looking at what financial challenges await families and reveal these real statistics:

"Kids" link: 55% of parents expect financial assistance from their kids during retirement years

"Injury" link: Every 7 seconds, Americans suffer a disabling illness or injury

"Cheering" link: 98% of kids won't be getting an athletic scholarship

"There's many Uncomfortable Truths in life. The only way to get comfortable with them, is to face them," said Joe Mongognia, Executive Creative Director of Grey New York. "That's where MassMutual comes in. Helping you feel unburdened by helping you be prepared. The campaign uses humor to take them head on. Take action. Look to the future."

Award-winning Hank Perlman of Hungry Man Productions directed the spots.

The integrated campaign includes multiple TV, radio and online commercials; social media and public relations.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policy owners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management, and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About Grey

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, MassMutual, Nestlé, Google, Volvo,and Applebee's. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com).

