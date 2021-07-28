Logo
Green Planet Projects Major Increase in Revenues

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 28, 2021
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, XenTx Lubricants' Nigerian international distributor, FirstHypo Tech Ltd, has obtained government required approvals to sell seven of the XenTx products in its country. The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment issued the Trademark Acceptance Letters on July 11, 2021.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and has 60 million generators and 11 million vehicles. The market for emission reduction and improved fuel efficiency products is tremendous. The first orders from FirstHypo will include the XenTx products packed into four 40 ft. sea cargo containers. The initial order is valued at $1,000,000. Future orders are expected to grow to at least $2,500,000. The distribution agreement between XenTx and FirstHypo requires full payment prior to shipment. FirstHypo will pay and arrange for all transportation of the products.

The chairman of FirstHypo, Mr. Chuks Iku stated, "American made products are considered superior products by consumers, and I predict that the demand for these products will grow and become very successful in my Country." He continued, "we expect to have a long and profitable relationship with XenTx Lubricants."

The distribution agreement was negotiated through U.S.- based international marketing consultant BizCbook, which has expressed those similar arrangements can be established in Ghana, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has agreed to proceed with the negotiations.

About Green Planet Group, Inc.
The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: two operating companies and two development stage companies. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary has developed a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food with extremely low water use. XenTx Lubricants produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines which reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. AAQIS is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies is developing restorative technology for placer mine tailings.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined - Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made.

CONTACT:
Edmond L. Lonergan, Founder and General Manager
[email protected]
Phone: 602-529-1550

SOURCE: Green Planet Group



