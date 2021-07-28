Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers Worldwide

Enhanced Platform Will Expand Reach, Ease of Discovery and Distribution of Content by Global Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the Company will partner with Exeest, the 24/7 global online entertainment marketplace for premium film and television content discovery and delivery, to power a fully-integrated film submission platform for Fandor and its portfolio of channels. The advanced platform will use Exeest's exclusive technology to streamline the film submission process for independent filmmakers, provide the Fandor programming team a state-of-the-art way to solicit, ingest, screen and evaluate film content suitable for its audience. Through a direct integration with Cinedigm's proprietary distribution platform, Matchpoint, the combined platform will expand the exposure and reach of independent filmmakers by making their content more easily and efficiently discoverable while enabling monetization across Cinedigm's wide network of OTT distribution partners. Independent to major, global filmmakers will have the ability to participate in the booming OTT business and reach audiences and platforms that have increasingly become relegated only to Hollywood's major studios and media conglomerates.

Cinedigm acquired Fandor, called "The Netflix for Indie Film" by The Wall Street Journal, in 2021. With its global library of more than 4,600 film titles from more than 400 global and diverse film companies, Fandor has seen rapid subscriber growth since being acquired by Cinedigm fueled by the service's continuously expanding library of top-tier independent films, documentaries, and international titles. New arrivals on Fandor following the acquisition have included over one hundred exceptional, hand-picked titles, including multiple award-winning classics and well-known titles from The Film Detective and Docurama, two of the Company's leading streaming services. Cinedigm plans to add hundreds of additional titles to Fandor in the coming months, including new restorations from the newly acquired Films Around the World library.

A champion in supporting independent filmmakers, Fandor's adoption of a fully integrated film submission platform serves as the latest in a series of key initiatives to engage with emerging filmmakers and promote works from the independent film community. The Company has served as a sponsor at film festivals including South by Southwest® 2021, been represented at Festival de Cannes 2021, and plans to sponsor several upcoming film festivals by the end of 2021, establishing its position as a leading global hub for independent cinema.

Earlier this year, Exeest launched its data-driven, streaming service-like platform to modernize the search, discovery, acquisition and selling of premium content. The curated one-stop shop for buyers and sellers provides a best-in-class user experience platform and a centralized digital hub giving buyers and sellers a single place to oversee content from browsing libraries and making offers to content management and distribution. Unlike similar platforms, Exeest does not charge transaction fees and provides deep buyer analytics, driving Exeest's rapid growth amongst the industry's top content producers.

With this partnership, independent filmmakers worldwide will have the opportunity to submit their films to Fandor for consideration. Once selected by Fandor, they will automatically receive access to Exeest's cloud native sales asset management system and will be evaluated for entry into Exeest's business-to-business streaming marketplace which facilitates worldwide distribution. Fandor's content submission and evaluation process will be powered by Exeest's patent-pending exclusive content distribution technology.

"Cinedigm continues to embrace new technology as part of our goal to exceed the needs of our content partners as well as to provide the best user experience to our audiences," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's Chief Technology & Product Officer. "It is exciting to partner with an innovative partner like Exeest who shares our vision of the future of digital filmed entertainment that provides a path forward for independent filmmakers."

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Cinedigm and to utilize Exeest's technology to advance and meet the needs of global filmmakers on Fandor," said Matteo Petrelli, Exeest's Co-Founder. "Our technology will increase the discovery and exposure of Fandor content across distribution platforms and with global buyers," Petrelli added.

"The partnership between Cinedigm and Exeest highlights our plans to implement new state-of-the-art entertainment technology as part of Fandor's next chapter," said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor. "As part of the Fandor relaunch, providing a streamlined film submission process furthers our mission to encourage independent filmmakers from all over the world to find a home for their work on our Fandor service."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT FANDOR

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial content on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Prime, and throughout social media. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

ABOUT EXEEST

EXEEST transforms the premium content distribution experience from discovery to delivery. EXEEST is currently welcoming buyers and sellers across the globe and giving them access to a library of content ready to be bought or licensed. Discovering content has never been so simple, with a modern interface that matches major streaming services. EXEEST is based in New York, Los Angeles, and Rome, Italy.

https://exeest.com

