Econic Crop Solutions Announces Continued Progress

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Econic Crop Solutions Announces Continued Progress

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZAAG) today reported continuing progress in plans to expand its partnership arrangements with First Nations communities in order to achieve financial self-sufficiency and employment opportunities in those communities. Significant success is being recognized by all partners in the application of the company's grow pods for the production of traditional medicines derived from cannabis. Another round of harvesting is underway, with the largest harvest to date expected to take place in three weeks time from a pod that contains five different plant strains that are highly desirable because of their product quality. Demand for all products continues to grow throughout First Nations communities and the company is getting ready to launch its own chain of dispensaries to operate within the First Nations umbrella of companies.

First Nations community leaders and elders applaud several major benefits of the company's grow pods including:

  1. Versatility and cost effective setup that allows for immediate enterprise without the costly overhead of infrastructure and construction,
  2. Ability to set up the mobile operations in remote areas without ever disrupting traditional lands, and
  3. Above all, their strong support is driven by the Econic goal to have community partners independently manage and expand with the entire operation for years to come.

In response to this latest update, Wade Eno, CEO of Econic reported, "We have built a sound business model for success with our First Nations partners that is being embraced country-wide. A minimum of 4 grow pods in a community will provide an economic boost of $1.6million per year to each community while creating significant employment and business enterprise opportunities. We are currently in discussions with our partners to launch and announce other ventures besides cannabis production and sales."

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, stated, "The Econic business model and its details are rapidly gaining ground as a pattern for success throughout First Nations communities. We are excited about the new ventures currently being discussed."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words &ldquo;believe,&rdquo; &ldquo;may,&rdquo; &ldquo;estimate,&rdquo; &ldquo;continue,&rdquo; &ldquo;anticipate,&rdquo; &ldquo;intend,&rdquo; &ldquo;should,&rdquo; 'plan," &ldquo;could,&rdquo; &ldquo;target,&rdquo; &ldquo;potential,&rdquo; &ldquo;is likely,&rdquo; 'will," &ldquo;expect&rdquo; and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

John Morgan
[email protected]

SOURCE: ZA Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657412/Econic-Crop-Solutions-Announces-Continued-Progress

img.ashx?id=657412

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment