Econic Crop Solutions Announces Continued Progress

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZAAG) today reported continuing progress in plans to expand its partnership arrangements with First Nations communities in order to achieve financial self-sufficiency and employment opportunities in those communities. Significant success is being recognized by all partners in the application of the company's grow pods for the production of traditional medicines derived from cannabis. Another round of harvesting is underway, with the largest harvest to date expected to take place in three weeks time from a pod that contains five different plant strains that are highly desirable because of their product quality. Demand for all products continues to grow throughout First Nations communities and the company is getting ready to launch its own chain of dispensaries to operate within the First Nations umbrella of companies.

First Nations community leaders and elders applaud several major benefits of the company's grow pods including:

Versatility and cost effective setup that allows for immediate enterprise without the costly overhead of infrastructure and construction, Ability to set up the mobile operations in remote areas without ever disrupting traditional lands, and Above all, their strong support is driven by the Econic goal to have community partners independently manage and expand with the entire operation for years to come.

In response to this latest update, Wade Eno, CEO of Econic reported, "We have built a sound business model for success with our First Nations partners that is being embraced country-wide. A minimum of 4 grow pods in a community will provide an economic boost of $1.6million per year to each community while creating significant employment and business enterprise opportunities. We are currently in discussions with our partners to launch and announce other ventures besides cannabis production and sales."

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, stated, "The Econic business model and its details are rapidly gaining ground as a pattern for success throughout First Nations communities. We are excited about the new ventures currently being discussed."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” 'plan," “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” 'will," “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

