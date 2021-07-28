heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce a Nationwide Media Blitz spanning six months.

The agreement between FMW Media Works, Inc. in conjunction with New to The Street TV show spans 6 months and several media outlets. It will include 660 National commercial spots on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC, 110 per month, and it includes 156 digital billboards, running 15 second ads 3-times per hour located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY. The commercials will air in primetime slots from 6 AM - 7 PM. The commercials are slated for 30 and 15 second spots. The commercial spots will have access to reach in excess of over 300 million homes. This does not account for the internet reach of these commercials on various social media outlets and internet websites around the world.

According to CEO, Ashley Sweat, the media blitz campaign comes at the perfect time for heliosDX. As heliosDX is preparing to launch a National Sales and Marketing/Branding Campaign using Verb's state of the art interactive sales and marketing platform. We expect the National Media spots, combined with our virtual approach will bring significant awareness to the heliosDX Brand, and as an alternative to other National Diagnostic companies. We anticipate a growth in revenues to result from this initiative. This a major step for heliosDX in branding itself as a National Laboratory alternative that can provide the same clinical outcomes for Urinalysis, Behavioral Urinalysis, Infectious Disease (PCR), and Allergy. At the same time offering First-In-Class Physician, Clinic and Patient customer service and satisfaction.

The commercial production is currently ongoing. We expect to review the first run of the commercial next week. The anticipated launch of the commercial campaign is slated for early to Mid-August.

RushNet, Inc. recently acquired heliosDX as the first step to bring value to shareholders. The company progressed in the last few months with increased revenues and increased net income and plans future acquisitions to further bolster company and shareholder value. heliosDX is currently under a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire a privately held laboratory which is expected to bring combined annual revenues to approximately $16,000,000 annually, with an expected estimated annual revenue of $25,000,000 after 12 months of combined operations.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

