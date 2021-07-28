Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, PJSC Lukoil, Sells Coherent Inc, Kansas City Southern, iShares MBS ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, PJSC Lukoil, Sells Coherent Inc, Kansas City Southern, iShares MBS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Camas, WA, based Investment company Fisher Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, PJSC Lukoil, Haemonetics Corp, Kering SA, sells Coherent Inc, Kansas City Southern, iShares MBS ETF, Lennar Corp, Dril-Quip Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fisher Asset Management, LLC owns 943 stocks with a total value of $159.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Ken Fisher 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ken+fisher/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ken Fisher
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,859,659 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,813,270 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,875,097 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 23,646,481 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 50,919,438 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 967,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,011,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 452,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 914,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.480100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,263,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $112.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,013,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,139,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PJSC Lukoil by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.17 and $94, with an estimated average price of $83.33. The stock is now traded at around $86.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,568,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 619.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,098,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kering SA (PPRUY)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kering SA by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $83.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,937,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,299,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.

Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $54.04.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $260.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 241,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 47.69%. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.638600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 449,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 745,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.08%. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 27,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 83.53%. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 43,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.13%. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 30,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ken Fisher. Also check out:

1. Ken Fisher's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ken Fisher's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ken Fisher's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ken Fisher keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider