Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, PJSC Lukoil, Sells Coherent Inc, Kansas City Southern, iShares MBS ETF

Camas, WA, based Investment company Fisher Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, PJSC Lukoil, Haemonetics Corp, Kering SA, sells Coherent Inc, Kansas City Southern, iShares MBS ETF, Lennar Corp, Dril-Quip Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fisher Asset Management, LLC owns 943 stocks with a total value of $159.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,859,659 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,813,270 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,875,097 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Visa Inc (V) - 23,646,481 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 50,919,438 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19%

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 967,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,011,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 452,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 914,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.480100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,263,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $112.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,013,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,139,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PJSC Lukoil by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.17 and $94, with an estimated average price of $83.33. The stock is now traded at around $86.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,568,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 619.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,098,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kering SA by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $83.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,937,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,299,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $54.04.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $260.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 241,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 47.69%. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.638600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 449,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 745,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.08%. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 27,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 83.53%. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 43,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.13%. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 30,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.