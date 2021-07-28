Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, PJSC Lukoil, Sells Coherent Inc, Kansas City Southern, iShares MBS ETF
- New Purchases: BCRX, OGN, TGTX, NTRA, DVAX, GTHX, CKPT, AFTPY, CRWD, MNRL, NIO, HLFFF, ROKU, PCSB, ARKK, PI, SITE, BOOT, FSK, NRZ, NRGOF, KMI, IEI, VXF, VBR, SPYV, SCZ, SCHG, MBG, IUSG, ITOT, THNPF, ICLN, GOVT, FIDU, EUDG, EFV, DFAC, CLDT, EMN, MCHP, MFC, MTW, LQMT, LNVGY, KGC, GEL, EMR, MSI, DB, DBI, ED, DXC, LNG, SCHW, CPB, ESTE, UMC, SFEG, MSGN, CBWTF, CTPCY, TMUS, FSNR, WBA, WTI, BYDDY, RRGB, PSA, PRU, PSMT, OPY, OKE, NWBO,
- Added Positions: VCIT, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, V, COF, GOOGL, PYPL, ADBE, LLY, CRM, IEF, PBR, TCEHY, SPTL, HD, NFLX, LUKOY, LQD, ASML, HAE, INTC, TMO, WMT, DIS, MA, PPRUY, FB, QQQ, MMM, AMD, CAT, CSCO, COST, NEE, FCX, GS, ISRG, NKE, ORCL, RHHBY, SBUX, TTE, UL, UNH, SDVKY, BABA, MUB, ABB, ABT, AXP, AZN, SAN, CSX, DHR, EW, XOM, ING, JPM, LRCX, MRK, NVS, RIO, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, SYK, TM, UNP, RTX, BBL, TOELY, BUD, HESAY, VCEL, ALGN, HES, AMT, AMAT, BHP, BP, BBVA, CVX, COP, CCI, GSK, HMC, MDT, MS, NVDA, NSRGY, SMTC, BNPQY, ISNPY, SBGSY, FANUY, MRAAY, SMCAY, VCYT, WIX, SHOP, SQ, EZU, IXN, SPSB, VGK, VOO, XLG, EGHT, AMSF, ACN, AYI, APD, ALKS, ALL, AMGN, APH, ADI, NLY, APA, ATR, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIDU, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BA, BSX, BRKR, MTRN, CCMP, CNI, CRS, CHKP, C, KO, COLB, CNMD, COO, DVN, DXCM, DUK, ETN, EPD, EXAS, FDS, FARO, FDX, GE, GIS, GPC, GGB, DANOY, HAL, HALO, HPQ, HXL, HOLX, HON, IDXX, IMGN, INCY, INDB, TT, JJSF, SJM, VIAV, KLAC, K, KMB, LGND, LPSN, LYG, LOW, MDC, MKSI, PCRFY, MCD, MMSI, NPSNY, NBIX, NOK, NSC, ON, OXY, OMCL, OSUR, PZZA, PAYX, PKI, PXD, PIPR, PCH, PG, QCOM, RNST, REPYY, RMD, ROK, ROP, ONTO, SEIC, SO, LUV, EQNR, STLD, SNV, TJX, TGT, TFX, TTEK, TXN, TOL, ACIW, TSN, VRNT, VZ, WM, WFC, WGO, WIT, WOR, ZBH, EBAY, OMRNY, RDS.B, DNP, KALU, COWN, EVR, EBS, SPR, DAL, ACM, BX, ESLOY, FTI, PM, CRARY, IRWD, TSLA, BACHY, KAEPY, PPERY, MJNA, UNLRY, SSREY, MPC, PBCRY, VIPS, FANG, WDAY, ABBV, ENTA, PTCT, NSTG, EGRX, ADMS, PAYC, ZEN, FRPT, BZUN, WSC, BGNE, NEX, PUMP, OKTA, BKR, WHD, CHX, MNTV, MPNGY, MRNA, SWAV, DOW, ADYEY, AGG, BND, BNDX, BSV, IGIB, CMF, ESGD, EWJ, EWT, EWY, GLD, IBB, IHI, IJR, IVV, IWD, IWM, IWN, IWR, IXC, IYF, KWEB, MGC, ONEQ, PICK, PNQI, SCHF, SUSB, SUSC, TFI, TIP, USIG, VEA, VNQ, VT, VTV, VUG, VWO, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, KSU, LRLCY, LVMUY, MBB, VALE, LEN, SIEGY, SAM, TCOM, DRQ, HDB, INFY, NUVA, SIVB, SNY, SMG, SCCO, SYNA, YNDX, GOOG, GLOB, AA, PDD, HYG, HYLB, JNK, USHY, VMBS, AIR, PLD, T, SRPT, ATVI, AMG, ATI, MDRX, DOX, ACC, ABC, NGLOY, ANSS, AZPN, BASFY, BJRI, BBD, ITUB, BXS, BANR, BECN, BRK.B, BBY, BIO, BTI, BAM, BRKS, CF, CVS, ELY, CPT, CP, CWST, CENX, FIS, CRL, CAKE, CHE, CHD, XEC, CINF, CLF, CLX, CL, CMCSA, ABEV, CLB, BAP, CW, DHI, DAR, DASTY, DENN, DPZ, DD, EOG, EWBC, ENB, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, PACW, F, GD, GILD, GBCI, GPN, ITGR, HSBC, HEI, HEINY, HELE, HRC, HUBG, IBM, DIN, ITW, IART, INTU, JCOM, JNPR, KBH, KMT, MDLZ, KR, KYOCY, LHCG, LH, LANC, LAZ, LEG, LECO, LFUS, LYV, LMT, MAR, SPGI, MTH, MOG.A, VTRS, NICE, NGG, NTES, NTCT, NTRS, NOC, NVAX, NUE, OII, ODFL, OTEX, IX, PNC, PH, PEGA, PEP, PETS, PDCE, PFE, PLXS, PII, LIN, PBH, BKNG, PGR, PB, PEG, RRC, RJF, RBC, RSG, RGP, ROST, POOL, STM, SSD, SNN, SNA, TRV, STMP, STE, STC, SF, TROW, TDY, TEX, TCBI, GL, TTC, TRN, UMBF, UMPQ, URI, X, UFPI, VFC, VECO, VRTX, VSH, WPC, WAB, WBS, WST, WY, WTFC, WETF, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, PMCBD, KCDMY, AAWW, SYN, SCGLY, WTKWY, SMFG, ET, LEN.B, GTLS, SBH, AVAV, HOCPY, TEL, G, VMW, MELI, ESALY, PNGAY, KIROY, WPRT, MYRG, DPSGY, SFTBY, DBOEY, AVGO, FTNT, NSRGF, FAF, HYPMY, SAFRY, BDORY, NXPI, COR, TAL, PACB, NPTN, TLPFY, CODYY, BKRKY, RLJ, AMADY, CLPBY, KGDEY, GLNCY, HMST, XYL, AMKBY, ACHC, TMSNY, EPAM, POST, YELP, SPLK, PSX, AIPUY, BTOOY, PANW, CIIHY, CONE, ZTS, APAM, IQV, IBP, KN, SFBS, LNTH, QRVO, ALRM, LITE, LNSTY, TEAM, TWLO, RCRUY, JHG, ALBBY, BILI, IQ, CSPCY, DFKCY, ALC, ZM, CTVA, MTHRY, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, CGNT, CGNT, THNPY, ACWI, ACWX, BOTZ, CQQQ, IGSB, DIA, EFA, EFG, ESGU, EWG, EWL, EWP, EWQ, EWU, EXI, FBGX, FDIS, FDN, FEZ, FHLC, FIEE, FIHD, FILL, FLGE, FRLG, FTEC, IAI, IEFA, IEMG, IEUR, IEV, IGV, IHE, ITA, IVW, IWF, IWP, IWV, IXJ, JPN, KCE, KXI, MGK, MXI, OEF, OIH, RXI, SCHD, SHY, SLV, SMH, SOXX, SPIB, SPY, USMV, VB, VCR, VCSH, VDE, VGT, VIG, VIS, VTEB, VTI, VV, VXUS, VYM, XLF, XLK, XME, XOP,
- Sold Out: COHR, IDA, PFPT, NWN, LSI, TROX, NWMH, CLVS, HEGIY, ANPDY, ATTBF, CKHUY, HEMP, IPXHY, DISCK, NSRCF, EXG, SBI, HMPQ, BRK.A, KHC, CDLX, DELL, FNDX, IJH, IJJ, IVE, IWS, MTUM, QUAL, SCHX, SPSM, VGSH, VO, LMNX, BMO, BAX, GIB, CTSH, D, FFIV, FNMA, FAST, CLGX, FCBC, FMCC, ROCK, HIG, HSIC, MARUY, MTG, CLI, MU, EGOV, NUAN, RELX, SHW, SIRI, SWKS, KMPR, VOD, WEC, AEP, BTSC,
For the details of Ken Fisher 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ken+fisher/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ken Fisher
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,859,659 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,813,270 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,875,097 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- Visa Inc (V) - 23,646,481 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 50,919,438 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19%
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 967,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,011,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 452,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 914,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.480100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,263,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $112.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,013,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,139,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PJSC Lukoil by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.17 and $94, with an estimated average price of $83.33. The stock is now traded at around $86.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,568,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 619.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,098,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kering SA (PPRUY)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kering SA by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $83.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,937,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,299,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $54.04.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $260.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 241,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 47.69%. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.638600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 449,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 745,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.08%. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 27,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 83.53%. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 43,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.13%. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 30,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ken Fisher. Also check out:
1. Ken Fisher's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ken Fisher's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ken Fisher's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ken Fisher keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment