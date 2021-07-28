Boeing Shares Surge on Surprise Profit as Aircraft Demand Rebounds

Shares of Boeing Co. ( BA, Financial) surged after the company reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years before the opening bell on Wednesday.

For the second quarter, which ended on June 30, the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer posted adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, topping Refinitiv’s estimates of a loss of 83 cents by a wide margin. Snapping its six-quarter streak of losses, the company recorded net income of $567 million, up from a net loss of $2.96 billion last year.

Revenue grew 44% from the prior-year quarter to nearly $17 billion, surpassing analyst projections of $16.54 billion.

The aircraft manufacturer said it benefited from a significant increase in deliveries of commercial jetliners as airlines began to recover from travel-related headwinds caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, revenue in the commercial airplanes division grew 268% to $6 billion. The segment’s margins were still negative, however.

Boeing said it has also seen renewed interest in the 737 Max after the Federal Aviation Administration approved its return to operation last November, securing orders from United Airlines Holdings Inc. ( UAL, Financial) and Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV, Financial). As a result of the 180 net orders added, the backlog for the commercial airplanes segment has swelled to $285 billion.

The company saw sales rise in its other businesses as well. The defense, space and security segment recorded a 4% sales increase to $6.9 billion, while the global services unit saw 17% growth to $4.06 billion.

In a statement, President and CEO David Calhoun commented on Boeing’s performance.

"We continued to make important progress in the second quarter as we focus on driving stability across our operations and transforming our business for the future," he said. "While our commercial market environment is improving, we're closely monitoring Covid-19 case rates, vaccine distribution and global trade as key indicators for our industry's stability.”

With a $137.05 billion market cap, shares of Boeing were up over 5% at $234.36. GuruFocus estimates the stock has nearly 10% year to date.

Further, the GF Value Line shows the stock is fairly valued based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

Gurus that had significant positions in the stock as of the end of the first quarter included the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), among others.

According to GuruFocus’ Industry Overview, Boeing remains one of the largest players in the aerospace and defense segment, along with Raytheon Technologies Corp. ( RTX, Financial) and Lockheed Martin Corp. ( LMT, Financial).