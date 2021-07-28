STEADFAST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of STFR and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (Other STFR) (“STAR”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (: IRT) (“IRT”).



On July 26, 2021, STAR announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with IRT in an all-stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, STAR stockholders will receive 0.905 shares of IRT common stock for each share of STAR common stock owned. At the close of the merger, STAR stockholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company and current IRT stockholders will also own approximately 50%. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that STAR’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for STAR’s stockholders.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

