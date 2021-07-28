Logo
TPG Telecom Selects Infinera's ICE6 800G Solution to Boost Pacific Submarine Cable Capacity by 50 Percent

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SYDNEY, Australia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPG Telecom and Infinera ( INFN) announced today a major technology upgrade of TPG Telecom’s submarine cable connecting Australia and Guam to significantly boost cable capacity and improve reliability leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution.

PPC-1 is TPG Telecom’s ultra-long-haul cable system connecting Australia and Guam, including connectivity to Papua New Guinea. It has two fiber pairs spanning approximately 7,000 kilometers, with 78 repeaters spaced approximately 92 kilometers apart. The submarine cable is a major gateway for North America and other Asia Pacific destinations.

Using the latest technology from Infinera, the project will boost data capacity on this key internet backbone link by 50 percent, from 8 terabits per second currently to 12 terabits per second. Enabling direct connectivity to key Sydney points of presence (POPs) is part of this upgrade, delivering seamless connections for TPG Telecom customers beyond the landing station.

TPG Telecom Executive General Manager Mobile and Fixed Networks Barry Kezik said, “We are increasing the capacity of this vital international link by 50 percent to meet the growing data requirements of our customers, which is being driven by booming demand for cloud computing and video streaming.”

“With this investment, TPG Telecom confirms its long-term commitment to provide international services to Australia,” said Mr. Kezik.

“Infinera is excited to collaborate with TPG Telecom to deploy our industry-leading ICE6 800G solution on its critical subsea network, offering higher-speed bandwidth and more capacity and arming TPG Telecom with the ability to deliver new high-speed connectivity services,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

TPG Telecom has received the necessary regulatory approvals to modify relevant PPC-1 assets. The upgrade works are expected to be completed this year.

Contacts

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

TPG Telecom Media:
Josh McIntosh
Tel. +61 416 117 091
[email protected]

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
[email protected]

About TPG Telecom
TPG Telecom is an Australian telecommunications company which is home to some of Australia’s most-loved telecommunications brands including Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara and felix. TPG Telecom owns and operates mobile and fixed networks that are connecting Australia for the better. In addition to its PPC-1 assets, TPG Telecom is party to agreements which provide it with access to the Southern Cross cable connecting Australia to the US, and an agreement giving it indefeasible rights to use the SEA-US submarine cable between Guam and California. SEA-US extends the reach of TPG Telecom’s directly controlled network into the main hub of internet content in the US. TPG Telecom also has international links into New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical, financial and operational benefits of deploying Infinera’s ICE6 technology. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 27, 2021 as filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e33afa21-10b9-4b7f-b613-98994df8d5bf

