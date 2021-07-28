Logo
Snapple Partners with Award-Winning Artist A$AP Ferg to Launch Merch Collection and Give Back to NYC Corner Stores

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Documentary and Streetwear Collaboration Drops July 28

PR Newswire

FRISCO, Texas, July 28, 2021

FRISCO, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapple® today announced a multi-faceted collaboration with award-winning hip hop artist, A$AP Ferg, paying homage to its heritage and celebrating its newly renovated bottle.

Both born in New York City, A$AP Ferg and Snapple have teamed up to launch a limited-time collection of merchandise and a mini documentary highlighting the cultural impact of corner stores in and around the city. Snapple x A$AP Ferg merch will be sold exclusively at The Bodega and Small Business Group, which supports small businesses and corner stores in NYC that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The documentary, "A Snapple Corner Story", was directed by A$AP Ferg and celebrates bodega culture through the stories of New Yorkers from all walks of life, including Dapper Dan, Bodega Bamz, Steve Rodriguez, and more. The film shines a light on the critical role that corner stores play in the fabric of a community, and the challenges they have faced over the past 18 months; at points, operating as the lifelines of the neighborhood during the height of the pandemic.

"A native New Yorker on the pulse of music and art – A$AP Ferg was the perfect creator to collaborate with on this initiative," said Katie Webb, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Keurig Dr Pepper. "It's an authentic partnership that gives back to Snapple's roots and highlights the enduring culture of New York City."

"The chance to partner with Snapple on this film was an incredible opportunity," said A$AP Ferg. "I've been a fan of Snapple all my life, and being able to give back to the community and the people who made me who I am today means everything to me."

This collaboration is part of Snapple's efforts to increase the brand's relevance and meet the needs of a future generation while maintaining its equity with a loyal consumer base. Snapple recently transitioned its 16 oz bottle to 100% recycled plastic*, which uses 80% less material than the original glass bottle and features a graphics refresh with a more modern logo designed to appeal to younger consumers and loyal brand fans alike.

Fans can watch the documentary, shop the collection, and learn more about The Small Business & Bodega Group at asnapplecornerstory.com.

About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

*Excludes cap and label

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapple-partners-with-award-winning-artist-aap-ferg-to-launch-merch-collection-and-give-back-to-nyc-corner-stores-301343402.html

SOURCE Snapple

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA57506&Transmission_Id=202107281231PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA57506&DateId=20210728
