CFG Asset Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bentley Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Boyd Gaming Corp, Southwest Airlines Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company CFG Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bentley Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Danaher Corp, Kellogg Co, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Boyd Gaming Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Camping World Holdings Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFG Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, CFG Asset Management LLC owns 347 stocks with a total value of $772 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CFG Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cfg+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CFG Asset Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 183,521 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,816 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 518,334 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 525,126 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 283,985 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.22%
New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 63,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $293.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $274.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI)

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $41.53, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.595800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 148.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 100,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 38894.44%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 17080.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 51,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1069.19%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 73.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

CFG Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 99.97%. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. CFG Asset Management LLC still held 16 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nucor Corp (NUE)

CFG Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Nucor Corp by 38.53%. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. CFG Asset Management LLC still held 35,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

CFG Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7%. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. CFG Asset Management LLC still held 92,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cummins Inc (CMI)

CFG Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 40.43%. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $231.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. CFG Asset Management LLC still held 8,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

CFG Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $96.12 and $101.31, with an estimated average price of $99.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. CFG Asset Management LLC still held 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

CFG Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $155.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. CFG Asset Management LLC still held 19,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.



