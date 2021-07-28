Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys Amazon.com Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, KKR Inc, Sells Masco Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: PAYA, VTI,

Boise, ID, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, KKR Inc, VMware Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, sells Masco Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2021Q2, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 120 stocks with a total value of $508 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 770,107 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 343,878 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,575 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 156,908 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,271 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 65.48%. The purchase prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 117,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in VMware Inc by 78.99%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.