Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys Amazon.com Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, KKR Inc, Sells Masco Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boise, ID, based Investment company Buffington Mohr McNeal (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, KKR Inc, VMware Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, sells Masco Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2021Q2, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 120 stocks with a total value of $508 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buffington Mohr McNeal's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffington+mohr+mcneal/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buffington Mohr McNeal
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 770,107 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 343,878 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,575 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 156,908 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,271 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 65.48%. The purchase prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 117,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in VMware Inc by 78.99%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buffington Mohr McNeal. Also check out:

1. Buffington Mohr McNeal's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buffington Mohr McNeal's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buffington Mohr McNeal's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buffington Mohr McNeal keeps buying
