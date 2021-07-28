Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys Deere, Dover Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: DE, OGN, VNQ, AMAT, ODFL, XSPA, AFRM,

DE, OGN, VNQ, AMAT, ODFL, XSPA, AFRM, Added Positions: DOV, ITW, ETSY, COST, SMG, NUVA, DHR, NFLX, UNP, NEE, WMT, ADDYY, QGEN, VIGI, ADYEY, SPOT, VGT, VYM, PTON, CHGG, WDAY, MA, IEFA, VPU, NKE,

DOV, ITW, ETSY, COST, SMG, NUVA, DHR, NFLX, UNP, NEE, WMT, ADDYY, QGEN, VIGI, ADYEY, SPOT, VGT, VYM, PTON, CHGG, WDAY, MA, IEFA, VPU, NKE, Reduced Positions: PG, KSU, PEP, LLY, CLX, NVDA, SPY, ROKU, CRWD, HXL, AAPL, LVMUY, VUG, LRLCY, MGEE, LMT, MDLZ, KO, WORK, ADI, ACN, MCD, PSA, XEL, ABBV, MRNA, IWV,

PG, KSU, PEP, LLY, CLX, NVDA, SPY, ROKU, CRWD, HXL, AAPL, LVMUY, VUG, LRLCY, MGEE, LMT, MDLZ, KO, WORK, ADI, ACN, MCD, PSA, XEL, ABBV, MRNA, IWV, Sold Out: QCOM, REGN, VRTX, JAMF, JAMF, TDOC, IWB, VAR, UL, AZN, BBBY, GOLF, CCL, BABA, V9G, TMUS, GLUU, CRL, CINF, FITB, RCL, CL, EMR, PSEC, PAYX, NOC, NOK, MGM, KMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Dover Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Etsy Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Jamf Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+view+investment+management+%26+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 49,859 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 8,906 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,935 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,941 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,363 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.979900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 9,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.287600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.03 and $1.84, with an estimated average price of $1.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $255.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Dover Corp by 144.40%. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $162.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 23,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 2598.36%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $225.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 88.32%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $383.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.