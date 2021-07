Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkadios Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Arkadios Wealth Advisors owns 1822 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arkadios Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkadios+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,273 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,277 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,663 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.26% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 193,682 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.02% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 136,909 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.14 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.739000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 46,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.815700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 379.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 95,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1069.19%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 240.84%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 119.43%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 192,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 1167.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.991100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 321,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.