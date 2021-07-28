Childress Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: VOE, IBMK, PWR, IBMJ, NEE, WMB, AMC, ZTS, CWB, ANTM, IBHB, FIS, SYK, SPGI, ISRG, PLD, ADP, TMUS, SHW, MDLZ, MRNA, TJX, EQIX,

VOE, IBMK, PWR, IBMJ, NEE, WMB, AMC, ZTS, CWB, ANTM, IBHB, FIS, SYK, SPGI, ISRG, PLD, ADP, TMUS, SHW, MDLZ, MRNA, TJX, EQIX, Added Positions: VYM, ET, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, EPD, TSLA, AMZN, V, ADBE, FB, CMCSA, PYPL, MDT, NFLX, AGG, BRK.B, QCOM, LLY, MA, COST, CRM, CB, MPLX, AMT, DVN, GE, LOW, ORCL, ETR, RTX, BLK, MMP, OCSL, CI, STWD, SBUX, BXMT, INTU, MO, WMT, JPST,

VYM, ET, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, EPD, TSLA, AMZN, V, ADBE, FB, CMCSA, PYPL, MDT, NFLX, AGG, BRK.B, QCOM, LLY, MA, COST, CRM, CB, MPLX, AMT, DVN, GE, LOW, ORCL, ETR, RTX, BLK, MMP, OCSL, CI, STWD, SBUX, BXMT, INTU, MO, WMT, JPST, Reduced Positions: SPY, IWD, IVW, IVE, XLF, MAIN, VXF, LRCX, CVX, ABBV, VZ, TXN, CSCO, CVS, JPM, INTC, HD, ACN, PEP, DIS, PSX, GILD, WFC, HON, IBM, BAC, MS, MRK, PM, TGT, T, AMGN, KO, AXP, AMAT, MMM, UPS, NKE, UNH, GOOG, ABT, PG, BMY, AVGO, AMD, LMT, BA, CAT, C, DUK, UNP, UBER, LIN, EL, NVDA, DHR, TMO, MCD,

SPY, IWD, IVW, IVE, XLF, MAIN, VXF, LRCX, CVX, ABBV, VZ, TXN, CSCO, CVS, JPM, INTC, HD, ACN, PEP, DIS, PSX, GILD, WFC, HON, IBM, BAC, MS, MRK, PM, TGT, T, AMGN, KO, AXP, AMAT, MMM, UPS, NKE, UNH, GOOG, ABT, PG, BMY, AVGO, AMD, LMT, BA, CAT, C, DUK, UNP, UBER, LIN, EL, NVDA, DHR, TMO, MCD, Sold Out: IWF, CMI, VO, XLI, TWTR, TROW, DFS, EMR, CCI, KMB, BKNG, MET, F, DE, BAM, LYB, DLR, MU, GHC, NOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, Quanta Services Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Childress Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Childress Capital Advisors, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/childress+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,745 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.36% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 282,084 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) - 389,312 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,049,098 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 98,477 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.080300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.238000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $520.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.903100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.