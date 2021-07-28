NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Business Partners LP, Nutrien, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Superior Plus Corp, Hudbay Minerals Inc

New Purchases: BIP, BBU, DOOO, PDS, NGAB, LHAA, RMGC, GNAC, AKIC, EYES, SSRM, 8AO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Business Partners LP, Nutrien, BRP Inc, Precision Drilling Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Superior Plus Corp, Hudbay Minerals Inc, RedBall Acquisition Corp, FG New America Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewGen Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, NewGen Asset Management Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 345,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 629,900 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 370,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. New Position SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,045,900 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 224,800 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 613.65%

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.902800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 549,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 358,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 613.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 224,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 285,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 123,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Superior Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.