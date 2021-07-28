NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Business Partners LP, Nutrien, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Superior Plus Corp, Hudbay Minerals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Business Partners LP, Nutrien, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Superior Plus Corp, Hudbay Minerals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NewGen Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Business Partners LP, Nutrien, BRP Inc, Precision Drilling Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Superior Plus Corp, Hudbay Minerals Inc, RedBall Acquisition Corp, FG New America Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewGen Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, NewGen Asset Management Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NewGen Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newgen+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NewGen Asset Management Ltd
  1. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 345,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 629,900 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  3. Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 370,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,045,900 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 224,800 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 613.65%
New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.902800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BRP Inc (DOOO)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 549,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (LHAA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 358,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 613.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 224,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 285,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 123,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Superior Plus Corp (SUUIF)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Superior Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47.

Sold Out: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of NewGen Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. NewGen Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. NewGen Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NewGen Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NewGen Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider