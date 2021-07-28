Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ShockWave Medical Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: RTX, QQQ, SWAV, AMP, COF, EPD, ISRG,

RTX, QQQ, SWAV, AMP, COF, EPD, ISRG, Added Positions: VWOB, USHY, SCHP, VCIT, IEMG, FLOT, QCOM, ATVI, NVDA, APH, DISCA, CERN, FISV, MNST, CHE, RMD, UNP, TJX, SBUX, AXP, AMT, AMGN, VZ, CMCSA, INTU, IFF, NEE, LLY, RDS.A, DOW, PKG, HSY, VTI,

VWOB, USHY, SCHP, VCIT, IEMG, FLOT, QCOM, ATVI, NVDA, APH, DISCA, CERN, FISV, MNST, CHE, RMD, UNP, TJX, SBUX, AXP, AMT, AMGN, VZ, CMCSA, INTU, IFF, NEE, LLY, RDS.A, DOW, PKG, HSY, VTI, Reduced Positions: IVV, IJH, MSFT, HYG, JPM, ITW, PG, VEA, BRK.B, SPY, COST, MDY, KBE, NSC, HD, IWM, INTC, SPGI, ABT, TSM, BA, USB, TXN, MA, VFC, NKE, UNH, TSCO, TTC, DIS, TGT, DGX, NTRS, PFE, PLD, PYPL, LOW, JNK, XOM, ECL, MRK, ED, ACN, CSCO, XLE, CAT, VWO, TFC, PNC, XLK, XLI, XLC, PM, VOO, PSX, FB, VDE, SUSA, SLY, GE, T, MO, AMZN, AMAT, BP, BAC, BAX, KO, CL, DHR, D, ZBH, GOOGL, HAL, IBM, MDLZ, MKC, NVS, PPG, SO, STT, TD, WBA,

IVV, IJH, MSFT, HYG, JPM, ITW, PG, VEA, BRK.B, SPY, COST, MDY, KBE, NSC, HD, IWM, INTC, SPGI, ABT, TSM, BA, USB, TXN, MA, VFC, NKE, UNH, TSCO, TTC, DIS, TGT, DGX, NTRS, PFE, PLD, PYPL, LOW, JNK, XOM, ECL, MRK, ED, ACN, CSCO, XLE, CAT, VWO, TFC, PNC, XLK, XLI, XLC, PM, VOO, PSX, FB, VDE, SUSA, SLY, GE, T, MO, AMZN, AMAT, BP, BAC, BAX, KO, CL, DHR, D, ZBH, GOOGL, HAL, IBM, MDLZ, MKC, NVS, PPG, SO, STT, TD, WBA, Sold Out: USMV, IAU, EMB, EW, TRV,

Orleans, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ShockWave Medical Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 176 stocks with a total value of $968 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+cod+five+cents+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 200,489 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 226,835 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 547,303 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,576,585 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 613,716 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.26 and $201.49, with an estimated average price of $162.9. The stock is now traded at around $175.237300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $252.255900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $975.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.