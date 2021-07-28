Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ShockWave Medical Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: RTX, QQQ, SWAV, AMP, COF, EPD, ISRG,
- Added Positions: VWOB, USHY, SCHP, VCIT, IEMG, FLOT, QCOM, ATVI, NVDA, APH, DISCA, CERN, FISV, MNST, CHE, RMD, UNP, TJX, SBUX, AXP, AMT, AMGN, VZ, CMCSA, INTU, IFF, NEE, LLY, RDS.A, DOW, PKG, HSY, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IJH, MSFT, HYG, JPM, ITW, PG, VEA, BRK.B, SPY, COST, MDY, KBE, NSC, HD, IWM, INTC, SPGI, ABT, TSM, BA, USB, TXN, MA, VFC, NKE, UNH, TSCO, TTC, DIS, TGT, DGX, NTRS, PFE, PLD, PYPL, LOW, JNK, XOM, ECL, MRK, ED, ACN, CSCO, XLE, CAT, VWO, TFC, PNC, XLK, XLI, XLC, PM, VOO, PSX, FB, VDE, SUSA, SLY, GE, T, MO, AMZN, AMAT, BP, BAC, BAX, KO, CL, DHR, D, ZBH, GOOGL, HAL, IBM, MDLZ, MKC, NVS, PPG, SO, STT, TD, WBA,
- Sold Out: USMV, IAU, EMB, EW, TRV,
For the details of CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+cod+five+cents+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 200,489 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 226,835 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 547,303 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,576,585 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 613,716 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.26 and $201.49, with an estimated average price of $162.9. The stock is now traded at around $175.237300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $252.255900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $975.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK. Also check out:
1. CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment