Howland Capital Management Llc Buys Union Pacific Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Square Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Howland Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Square Inc, Snap Inc, Roku Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, Adobe Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howland Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Howland Capital Management Llc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howland+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,378,307 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 396,739 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 103,046 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 194,585 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 199,023 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.736900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $470.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valhi Inc (VHI)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Valhi Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $70.839500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $215.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 87,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 223.20%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $13.4.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

Sold Out: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Universal Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.5 and $58.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
