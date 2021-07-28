Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys Aflac Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc

- New Purchases: AFL, ICSH, LSTR, IBMK, MEAR, VTI, OGN, ADBE, SPHQ, IBMJ, XLB, VWO, VTV, IYW, IVLU, CMG, TM, NVDA, HSY, SCHW, AMD,
- Added Positions: TROW, NEAR, USB, MRK, PFE, JPM, MMM, MDT, PAYX, VLO, APD, NOC, TXN, ABBV, JNJ, AVGO, RTX, HD, SBUX, CVX, LQD, CSCO, XOM, OKE, T, MS, QLD, KMI, BAB, SPYG, MCO, BAH, XLE, AMZN, NOBL, IJR, XYL, FB, SHOP, CARR, AGG, CSX, IJH, GOOG, RSP, SOXX, SPY, VOE, VUG, XLY, MSCI, LMT, INTU, OSK, IBM, HON, TGT, ECL, DHR, CMCSA, DIS, WELL, SPGI, XLV, XLK, NFLX, CME, VCSH, DNP, INFO, WM, CVS, AON, PYPL, BAC, MDY, BRK.B, GILD, GOVT, DVY, TD, EL, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, JPST, VRSK, NEE, NKE, LLY, CINF, PEP, UPS, WEC, ABT, RY, MTUM, AEE, INTC, TMO, MMC, XEL, AMGN, ENB, SO, VIG, VZ, NVO, DUK, UNH, XLF, EFA, IJT, VYM, CLX, CTAS, LRCX, CHD, RSG, XLC, TFX, SYK, WFC, SWKS, SBAC, XLI, RMD, QCOM, UNP, WMT, QQQ, VTEB, ZBH, MA, BR, AWK, VB, DG, OTIS, IWM, SHY, SDY, SCHG, BA, EW, D, DLR, DE, DRI, COST, KO, FIS, CAT, CMS, EA, BDX, BLL, AVY, ATO, AXP, AEP, ALL, ARE, ATVI, JKHY, PGR, PG, LIN, PNC, ONB, NDAQ, MKTX, LII, KMB, PSA, IP, ITW, IDXX, HBAN, HUM, FISV, FITB, FDX, EMR,
- Sold Out: CRM, ERIE, IWD, ETN, JBHT, OGS, BABA, SPYV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 691,243 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,958 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 72,422 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 541,673 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 204,193 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.691000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 532,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 344,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.287600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $202.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 196,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 707,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 130.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $293.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1543.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.
