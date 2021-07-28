Logo
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys Aflac Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Evansville, IN, based Investment company Donaldson Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Aflac Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Landstar System Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Erie Indemnity Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc owns 250 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donaldson+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 691,243 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,958 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  3. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 72,422 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 541,673 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 204,193 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.691000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 532,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 344,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.287600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $202.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 196,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 707,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 130.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $293.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1543.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.



Author's Avatar

insider