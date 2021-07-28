Usca Ria Llc Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Southern Co, Paysafe, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Southern Co, Paysafe, B2Gold Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usca Ria Llc. As of 2021Q2, Usca Ria Llc owns 534 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,682 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,269 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,091,540 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 69,445 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,801 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.664500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 177,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 183,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $166.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 1187.46%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 574,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 65.51%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 115.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $202.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 456.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.132900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 111,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 136.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $50.93 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $51.63.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $21.53.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.