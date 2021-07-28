Usca Ria Llc Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Southern Co, Paysafe, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

- New Purchases: RDVY, SO, PSFE, CCIV, BIDU, AUS, XOP, ITB, CLF, CARG, SQ, LESL, MQY, IYT, HRL, IGF, EXAS, VGT, APA, MPW, BSTZ, VWO, GSIE, MEAR, RBLX, XSOE, VICI, SCHV, PETQ, ETSY, SCM, TMUS, RGR, SLAB, OXY, PENN, AAP, IVZ, ILMN, IP, MLM, SCHF, MRVL, PHO, BKNG, FM, SPE, NVG, COR, DKNG, UBER, NNDM, BNGO,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SPY, BTG, PFE, TSM, QQQ, ARKK, FCX, VTRS, VRTX, AAPL, COP, EEM, CI, TMO, VZ, CLII, QCLN, VTI, T, EMR, JPM, SPG, TRV, BRK.A, FTA, BHP, CNQ, HON, IBM, INTC, LMT, WSR, LAND, HASI, DOW, U, PLTR, ARKW, IWC, XLK, BRK.B, BA, VALE, XOM, GS, PAYX, RIO, SCCO, TSCO, TSLA, NOW, ABBV, IWD, KBE, SPYG, VUG, XBI, XLF, XLY, XRT, MO, BTI, VIAC, CCJ, D, EOG, GSK, JNJ, MDT, MS, ES, PXD, PG, RDS.A, UPS, DIS, EVA, PYPL, ATUS, LTHM, ARKG, FMHI, IGV, IPAY, SDY, VIG, APD, ALL, AEP, ADI, ADM, TFC, BMI, BK, GOLD, BLK, CVS, CVX, CME, KO, CL, CMCSA, CMI, DVN, DLR, ETN, LLY, EXC, FDX, GIS, LHX, HPQ, JCI, KMB, MRK, MU, NVDA, NVS, OHI, PCG, PNC, NTR, PSA, XPO, SRE, TROW, USB, UNP, VLO, ZBH, NAD, NEA, MA, NVCN, KDP, AVGO, LYB, KMI, MPC, ZTS, SHOP, TDOC, AQB, WH, CHWY, GAN, IPOF, ABNB, FTC, IVOL, PJP, XLB, CB, ABT, AMAT, BLL, BDX, CCL, FIS, DHR, GD, IFF, MDLZ, LOW, TELL, NEM, NOK, LIN, PB, SSRM, WPM, SBUX, TSN, MUX, WCN, ET, RDS.B, EVR, ETY, PTMN, BX, LULU, AG, BBN, PHYS, GM, PSLV, NID, FANG, ACB, KHC, SOI, ROKU, BE, AMCR, LMND, DIA, EMQQ, IEMG, IHI, IVV, IXJ, VBR, VCIT, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: RSP, C, RTX, MET, WMT, AGG, PM, UNH, PRU, DOCU, BMY, DE, NKE, GLD, COST, GPC, ORCL, AXTA, VEA, XLE, LUMN, NFLX, MUB, BP, CARR, F, LUV, CIBR, VTEB, ALB, NEE, TXN, BABA, SONO, RXT, FDN, ICF, SOXX, AFL, ANAT, ADSK, CAT, SCHW, DOV, EMN, EQT, GOOGL, HUM, CRM, TGT, WMB, ULTA, BTT, PCI, BCSF, LYFT, FTSL, SRVR, TLT, VB, VFH, VGK, AKAM, AMX, CNSL, STZ, DD, EXR, FISV, MGA, NVO, PAA, RS, SHW, SUI, TEVA, HQL, LBTYK, GRX, AGNC, DG, ESGC, BIT, BLUE, USDP, GDDY, LSXMK, SPOT, ETRN, ZM, PSTH, DGRW, EFA, EFV, FIW, FYX, GSLC, IYW, LMBS, MJ, PFF, QYLD, SRLN,
- Sold Out: IUSB, LQD, AGGY, ACWV, IGI, ACI, MTT, VYM, STX, CTXS, MSOS, MRNA, ICLN, MEN, OTIS, SGEN, MCO, FREE, PGX, NDAQ,
For the details of USCA RIA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usca+ria+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of USCA RIA LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,682 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,269 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,091,540 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 69,445 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,801 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.664500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 177,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 183,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $166.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 1187.46%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 574,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 65.51%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 115.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $202.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 456.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.132900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 111,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 136.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $50.93 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $51.63.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4.Sold Out: Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $21.53.Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.
