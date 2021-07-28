Martin & Co Inc Buys Discovery Inc, Zix Corp, Weis Markets Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Schlumberger, Whirlpool Corp

New Purchases: DISCA,

Investment company Martin & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Zix Corp, Weis Markets Inc, Gencor Industries Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Schlumberger, Whirlpool Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin & Co Inc . As of 2021Q2, Martin & Co Inc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 129,916 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 93,533 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 153,792 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 222,318 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,870 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%

Martin & Co Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 168,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin & Co Inc added to a holding in Zix Corp by 41.41%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 386,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin & Co Inc added to a holding in Weis Markets Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $57.66, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin & Co Inc added to a holding in Gencor Industries Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 156,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.