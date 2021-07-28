Strategic Equity Management Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IWL, IWN, IWS, DVY, VLUE, VIG, SCHD, BIBL, IVE, IVV, VBR, IVW, VOE,
- Added Positions: LQD, MBB, VBK, VTI, SHY, HYG, IWM, TIP, IWR, IEF, TLT, FLOT, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IWY, VOT, MGC, MGK, D,
- Sold Out: IEMG, IGSB,
For the details of Strategic Equity Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+equity+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Equity Management
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 432,621 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 169,144 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.11%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 104,811 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 127,736 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,857 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.85%. The holding were 432,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $158.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 127,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 134,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 129,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 77,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 52,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 62,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Equity Management. Also check out:
1. Strategic Equity Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Equity Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Equity Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Equity Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment