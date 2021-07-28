Strategic Equity Management Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: IWL, IWN, IWS, DVY, VLUE, VIG, SCHD, BIBL, IVE, IVV, VBR, IVW, VOE,

IWL, IWN, IWS, DVY, VLUE, VIG, SCHD, BIBL, IVE, IVV, VBR, IVW, VOE, Added Positions: LQD, MBB, VBK, VTI, SHY, HYG, IWM, TIP, IWR, IEF, TLT, FLOT, AAPL,

LQD, MBB, VBK, VTI, SHY, HYG, IWM, TIP, IWR, IEF, TLT, FLOT, AAPL, Reduced Positions: IWY, VOT, MGC, MGK, D,

IWY, VOT, MGC, MGK, D, Sold Out: IEMG, IGSB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Equity Management. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Equity Management owns 36 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 432,621 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 169,144 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.11% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 104,811 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 127,736 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,857 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.85%. The holding were 432,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $158.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 127,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 134,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 129,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 77,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 52,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 62,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.