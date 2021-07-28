Logo
Sciencast Management LP Buys Citigroup Inc, BlackRock Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sciencast Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, BlackRock Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Icon PLC, Coca-Cola Co, sells Illumina Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo Inc, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Sciencast Management LP owns 448 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sciencast Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sciencast+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sciencast Management LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,310 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.16%
  2. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 21,093 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 69,086 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 5,152 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 28,982 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.88%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 69,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $859.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $227.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 21,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 20,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 55,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 83,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 410.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 28,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 877.45%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 184.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 522.66%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $262.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in FMC Corp by 1285.79%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.556200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 152.83%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sciencast Management LP. Also check out:

1. Sciencast Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sciencast Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sciencast Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sciencast Management LP keeps buying
