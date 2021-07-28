Sciencast Management LP Buys Citigroup Inc, BlackRock Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: C, BLK, LHX, ICLR, KO, CL, DAL, ORCL, BSX, MCHP, NOC, CSCO, ADBE, NEE, GM, LMT, EPAM, DHR, AIG, DG, YUM, CAT, BAX, FDX, RH, CTSH, CHWY, DLTR, SRE, FTV, AME, CB, ALLY, CREE, ON, BKNG, GWW, UNP, LITE, MNST, ECL, NDAQ, HPE, ATVI, GRMN, LOW, TAP, MCO, SSNC, OXY, WSM, MO, AER, AXTA, JACK, KEY, PSX, IVZ, MSCI, ED, EFX, FNF, J, TMX, ABC, BAC, TMUS, MPC, MRVL, PLAN, YETI, KBH, ANSS, RS, SHW, TER, TXG, AYI, PWR, MASI, HGV, BLDR, BG, EHC, CROX, NEWR, RUN, PLTR, BLL, CRI, EOG, BEN, PENN, SBNY, AYX, SNOW, ALGN, DRI, MAS, TREX, WU, ACM, SQ, PTON, SO, SABR, ATUS, SFIX, KLAC, ODFL, FAF, CZR, CDK, ABMD, A, HUN, IDCC, MDC, TRGP, PFGC, REAL, PVH, MUSA, UNVR, HSIC, K, KSS, STMP, WFC, POR, STLA, LPLA, NCLH, PD, CVS, CDNS, FFIV, JNPR, MSM, MCK, NJR, AL, NSTG, FRPT, ASO, ATO, CCEP, GATX, SJM, LSCC, SYK, WAT, WDC, FANG, ZEN, HUBS, PEN, ATKR, MEDP, EQH, ALV, CHD, FCN, MTH, MD, UAA, OLED, APPS, FTNT, VAC, POST, CWEN, ALRM, KHC, WSC, FLWS, ABM, AKAM, AVT, BECN, TMO, WLK, WWW, ZION, IBKR, CVNA, U, CASY, CNX, FE, MMS, NFLX, OMI, PZZA, STAA, VLO, AAWW, CVLT, CNNE, SMAR, DOW, VRM, BLKB, EA, HAIN, HA, KNX, LZB, LB, RAD, SBUX, TTEK, ACIW, XYL, TRIP, AY, EBC, AMG, BKH, DY, FLEX, FLR, FCX, IEX, KMT, MHK, NTCT, RDN, CRM, SXT, HOMB, CNK, BX, PRO, RGA, RXN, ESNT, AXL, THRM, BF.B, LUMN, CERN, DKS, EME, FLS, HOG, NSIT, IART, MLI, NATI, PRAA, RRC, NEO, TPH, CTLT, WING, GOLF, SAIL, ZUO, SWAV, CALM, CCOI, ATGE, EQT, GT, GBX, JBL, LNC, NWE, SEIC, SANM, TRMB, UCTT, HTGC, SBLK, SEAS, TWTR, ALLE, SUM, VIRT, SMPL, CVET, AVY, CATY, CVX, SMG, CYRX, IRDM, MNTV, SDC,

C, BLK, LHX, ICLR, KO, CL, DAL, ORCL, BSX, MCHP, NOC, CSCO, ADBE, NEE, GM, LMT, EPAM, DHR, AIG, DG, YUM, CAT, BAX, FDX, RH, CTSH, CHWY, DLTR, SRE, FTV, AME, CB, ALLY, CREE, ON, BKNG, GWW, UNP, LITE, MNST, ECL, NDAQ, HPE, ATVI, GRMN, LOW, TAP, MCO, SSNC, OXY, WSM, MO, AER, AXTA, JACK, KEY, PSX, IVZ, MSCI, ED, EFX, FNF, J, TMX, ABC, BAC, TMUS, MPC, MRVL, PLAN, YETI, KBH, ANSS, RS, SHW, TER, TXG, AYI, PWR, MASI, HGV, BLDR, BG, EHC, CROX, NEWR, RUN, PLTR, BLL, CRI, EOG, BEN, PENN, SBNY, AYX, SNOW, ALGN, DRI, MAS, TREX, WU, ACM, SQ, PTON, SO, SABR, ATUS, SFIX, KLAC, ODFL, FAF, CZR, CDK, ABMD, A, HUN, IDCC, MDC, TRGP, PFGC, REAL, PVH, MUSA, UNVR, HSIC, K, KSS, STMP, WFC, POR, STLA, LPLA, NCLH, PD, CVS, CDNS, FFIV, JNPR, MSM, MCK, NJR, AL, NSTG, FRPT, ASO, ATO, CCEP, GATX, SJM, LSCC, SYK, WAT, WDC, FANG, ZEN, HUBS, PEN, ATKR, MEDP, EQH, ALV, CHD, FCN, MTH, MD, UAA, OLED, APPS, FTNT, VAC, POST, CWEN, ALRM, KHC, WSC, FLWS, ABM, AKAM, AVT, BECN, TMO, WLK, WWW, ZION, IBKR, CVNA, U, CASY, CNX, FE, MMS, NFLX, OMI, PZZA, STAA, VLO, AAWW, CVLT, CNNE, SMAR, DOW, VRM, BLKB, EA, HAIN, HA, KNX, LZB, LB, RAD, SBUX, TTEK, ACIW, XYL, TRIP, AY, EBC, AMG, BKH, DY, FLEX, FLR, FCX, IEX, KMT, MHK, NTCT, RDN, CRM, SXT, HOMB, CNK, BX, PRO, RGA, RXN, ESNT, AXL, THRM, BF.B, LUMN, CERN, DKS, EME, FLS, HOG, NSIT, IART, MLI, NATI, PRAA, RRC, NEO, TPH, CTLT, WING, GOLF, SAIL, ZUO, SWAV, CALM, CCOI, ATGE, EQT, GT, GBX, JBL, LNC, NWE, SEIC, SANM, TRMB, UCTT, HTGC, SBLK, SEAS, TWTR, ALLE, SUM, VIRT, SMPL, CVET, AVY, CATY, CVX, SMG, CYRX, IRDM, MNTV, SDC, Added Positions: COF, MCD, AMZN, AON, FMC, DIS, KKR, SLB, RNG, D, GPN, FIS, CME, LOGI, QTWO, TGT, EXC, AEE, CPRT, AEM, WBS, BRKS, ENV, MPWR, COLM, RTX, RPRX, ORI, SEDG, F, AMKR, LIVN, ALSN, PFSI, ITW, GLOB, OLLI, VVV, LDOS, ATI, UBS, BDX, WGO, QSR, SAIC, NI, AVNS, GL, MDRX, PSTG, NVRO, CDE, ZTS, RBA, IPGP, FITB, HEI.A, SITE, GPC, CCS, MLHR, B, DLB, CYBR, LVS, DAN, CWST, PPL, DNOW,

COF, MCD, AMZN, AON, FMC, DIS, KKR, SLB, RNG, D, GPN, FIS, CME, LOGI, QTWO, TGT, EXC, AEE, CPRT, AEM, WBS, BRKS, ENV, MPWR, COLM, RTX, RPRX, ORI, SEDG, F, AMKR, LIVN, ALSN, PFSI, ITW, GLOB, OLLI, VVV, LDOS, ATI, UBS, BDX, WGO, QSR, SAIC, NI, AVNS, GL, MDRX, PSTG, NVRO, CDE, ZTS, RBA, IPGP, FITB, HEI.A, SITE, GPC, CCS, MLHR, B, DLB, CYBR, LVS, DAN, CWST, PPL, DNOW, Reduced Positions: CHKP, IWM, DOX, ZBH, EXPE, LULU, PODD, KR, GBTC, INTC, TEAM, WDAY, NVDA, NSC, FISV, PYPL, JAZZ, CHRW, FTCH, GOLD, AJG, YUMC, WYNN, MU, STNE, RBC, DVA, ADS, DNB, BKR, CFG, ADM, MDB, DELL, TENB, AXP, LYB, JKHY, MTB, CFX, FRC, UHS, BAH, QRTEA, ELY, PANW, DT, UAL, PKI, ESTC, BBY, TT, SYF, BOX, EEFT, ELAN, CI, NTAP, COST, MDLZ, AIZ, ACHC, SNV, GDOT, SGMS, NTGR, CNC, FCFS, GOOGL, PRG, LHCG, BPOP, SATS, KAR, SPOT, MA, KEX, STLD, MET, GNTX, MTN, UBER, MTSI, GWRE, SIX, M, SAVE,

CHKP, IWM, DOX, ZBH, EXPE, LULU, PODD, KR, GBTC, INTC, TEAM, WDAY, NVDA, NSC, FISV, PYPL, JAZZ, CHRW, FTCH, GOLD, AJG, YUMC, WYNN, MU, STNE, RBC, DVA, ADS, DNB, BKR, CFG, ADM, MDB, DELL, TENB, AXP, LYB, JKHY, MTB, CFX, FRC, UHS, BAH, QRTEA, ELY, PANW, DT, UAL, PKI, ESTC, BBY, TT, SYF, BOX, EEFT, ELAN, CI, NTAP, COST, MDLZ, AIZ, ACHC, SNV, GDOT, SGMS, NTGR, CNC, FCFS, GOOGL, PRG, LHCG, BPOP, SATS, KAR, SPOT, MA, KEX, STLD, MET, GNTX, MTN, UBER, MTSI, GWRE, SIX, M, SAVE, Sold Out: ILMN, ICE, MS, PEP, AVGO, APTV, PM, VMC, BAM, CMCSA, AEP, CMI, AMD, FLT, ROST, JPM, VIAC, QCOM, NKE, PFE, ST, TRV, ALK, FDS, TTD, KMX, DPZ, ABT, ROP, EIX, NTR, PCAR, OMCL, HUM, SYY, DOCU, LUV, W, QRVO, HBAN, VTRS, AFL, GS, HSY, PPG, OTIS, AOS, ETR, FIVE, TDOC, OKTA, LSTR, CAG, HAE, RNR, LOPE, FL, IP, TROW, TJX, FIVN, CRWD, JCI, PRGO, CTVA, VRSK, STZ, SWK, STE, PAYC, CCK, PFG, WEC, ESI, AAP, COO, SPGI, ANTM, SCCO, FSLY, NVCR, CLH, HAS, STL, OC, KMI, TRU, ZS, AZEK, AZPN, INGR, JWN, RF, TDG, SYNH, JEF, PAAS, HBI, HLF, IBM, PAYX, GKOS, TRTN, PACW, G, NLSN, CNO, HAL, NRG, RGEN, SIVB, TRI, YNDX, BLMN, DCI, HRL, PXD, TSN, WTFC, LW, AFG, HELE, VIAV, OSK, PG, SYNA, KTOS, CALX, KEYS, ENR, APPN, LYFT, NET, QDEL, ETSY, TWNK, ZM, APH, CINF, DTE, GD, GGG, SKX, IGT, UPWK, AEIS, ALB, ASB, EMN, HRC, HUBB, MAN, MKTX, MAR, MIDD, NEM, OSTK, TCBI, THS, CMG, AWI, IQV, REZI, BILL, AGO, BC, COG, LKQ, PNC, SSB, ARMK, CWH, NVST, LNT, EAT, DIOD, MTCH, MLM, UMPQ, WEX, SPR, INFN, SPLK, BL, EYE, MATX, CMS, ENS, GBCI, MGM, OTEX, TKR, CLR, PRLB, TRUP, LBRDK, FND, SONO, FOXA, CSGS, CPB, COLB, DB, ENTG, WAFD, WCC, WST, WWD, XEL, FSLR, BGS, TNET, BWXT, FUBO, TSE, FLGT, LEVI, ALC, RAMP, HES, WTRG, BIDU, BRC, BRO, DOV, MGA, NUVA, SWKS, RGR, PAG, VSAT, KDP, ANGI, AMBA, NMIH, GRWG, GOOS, IQ, DOMO, TME, ATR, AX, FLO, IDXX, MAT, NDSN, ONB, QGEN, SLGN, SM, TFX, TSEM, TRN, WD5A, VC, VIPS, MIME, RRR, KTB, IAA, PPD, BEPC, AMN, ANF, ARW, CNA, CIEN, LEG, LII, MANH, MUR, PDCO, PB, RMBS, SEE, SLAB, SON, SPB, L, CSIQ, MMYT, AMCX, OMF, CHGG, SHOP, EVBG, CLDR, CARG, BJ, AVTR, NOVA, CFFN, DE, GES, PKG, PPC, DORM, KMPR, VG, WKHS, COMM, LILAK, VRRM, AVYA, MRO, INSG, CCO, MPLN, LCTX, TTI, AMPE, CSLT, OTLK, VTGN, TRVN, NMTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, BlackRock Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Icon PLC, Coca-Cola Co, sells Illumina Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo Inc, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Sciencast Management LP owns 448 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sciencast Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sciencast+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,310 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.16% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 21,093 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% Citigroup Inc (C) - 69,086 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. New Position BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 5,152 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 28,982 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.88%

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 69,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $859.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $227.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 21,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 20,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 55,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 83,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 410.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 28,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 877.45%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 184.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 522.66%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $262.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in FMC Corp by 1285.79%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.556200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 152.83%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.