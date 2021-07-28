Logo
St Germain D J Co Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Springfield, MA, based Investment company St Germain D J Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nokia Oyj during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Germain D J Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, St Germain D J Co Inc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ST GERMAIN D J CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st+germain+d+j+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ST GERMAIN D J CO INC
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,128,602 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 653,783 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,463 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 453,820 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,596 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 109,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 121,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.949900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2552.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 351,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1130.73%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 178,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of ST GERMAIN D J CO INC. Also check out:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
