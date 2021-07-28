St Germain D J Co Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SPIB, SPAB, SPSM, SPMD, ESGV, DFAC, PLW, STT, SHY, MDLZ, NSRGY, ANTM, ONEXF, DELL, RSP,

Springfield, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nokia Oyj during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Germain D J Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, St Germain D J Co Inc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,128,602 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 653,783 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,463 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 453,820 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,596 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 109,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 121,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.949900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2552.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 351,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1130.73%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 178,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.