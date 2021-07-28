Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schw

- New Purchases: BSCM, AMAT, CHPT, CHPT,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, IVV, SHM, VTI, MUB, AAPL, AGG, VOO, ACWI, RWO, SPSM, TFI, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: BSCL, IJH, IJR, SCHM, SCHA, SCHX, SLY, IWV, SPMD, IWR, SCHB, SPDW, SPEM, SCHE, SPY, DJP, SCHF, VB,
- Sold Out: BSJL, STNG, IAU,
For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 466,068 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 77,907 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 990,831 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 277,435 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,524 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.19%
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.572900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.18%. The holding were 990,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 194.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 734 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $24.24, with an estimated average price of $20.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. Also check out:
1. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment