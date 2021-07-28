Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schw

New Purchases: BSCM, AMAT, CHPT, CHPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 466,068 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 77,907 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 990,831 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 277,435 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,524 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.19%

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.572900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.18%. The holding were 990,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 194.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $24.24, with an estimated average price of $20.29.