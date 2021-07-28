Logo
Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys ServiceNow Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Facebook Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Truist Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roanoke Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roanoke Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Roanoke Asset Management Corp owns 97 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roanoke+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 60,282 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 58,675 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 84,020 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.53%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 33,514 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 65,019 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.84%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $197.802500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $260.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 54,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $246.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $293.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPG.PFD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.



