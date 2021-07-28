Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys ServiceNow Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Facebook Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Truist Financial Corp

- New Purchases: NOW, ASH, ABBV, KSU, TRGP, FIVN, JPMPC.PFD,
- Added Positions: PYPL, AMAT, QLD, FB, MA, AMZN, ATVI, SBUX, MSFT, HD, XLNX, BA, LLY, QCOM, BAC, DHR, MS, DIS, UNH, ABT, CSCO, AAPL, SWKS, CVS, CMG, EMR, KO, JPM, OLLI, LRCX, RCL, C, AMGN, BMY, HXL, ORCL, FTV, EOG, CNQ, ALRM, PXD, EPAY, GILD, VFC, INTC, IBM, WM, WMB, NUE, MCD, TGT, CVX, ADP, NEE, MAA, AEP, GSK, BACPB.PFD, JNJ, EPD, GLD, ED, VZ,
- Sold Out: JPMPG.PFD, TFC,
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 60,282 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 58,675 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 84,020 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.53%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 33,514 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 65,019 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.84%
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $197.802500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $260.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 54,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $246.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $293.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPG.PFD)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.34.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.
