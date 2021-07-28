BT Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Norfolk Southern Corp, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: IEFA, PG, FB, CSX, VNQ, ISRG, ABT,
- Added Positions: HDV, IVV, IWB, RSP, IWF, VWO, GOOGL, AMZN, BAC, BRK.B, CMCSA, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, MSFT, VIG, AAPL, IWM, ABBV, IWR, PGF, IWV, SCHX, GBDC, VXUS, ACN, ACWI, EEM, JPM,
- Sold Out: NSC, MRK, TDOC, UNH, ANTM, NOW, VGSH, INTC, WWW, SE, DOCU,
For the details of BT Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bt+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BT Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 336,367 shares, 25.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 294,232 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,314 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 231,449 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 76,346 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $975.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.103900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 154,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2737.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.124700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.
