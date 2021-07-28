Logo
BT Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Norfolk Southern Corp, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BT Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Facebook Inc, CSX Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, Norfolk Southern Corp, Microsoft Corp, Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, BT Wealth Management LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BT Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bt+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BT Wealth Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 336,367 shares, 25.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 294,232 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,314 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 231,449 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 76,346 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $975.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.103900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 154,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2737.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3625.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.124700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of BT Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. BT Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BT Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BT Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BT Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

