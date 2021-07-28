BT Investment Management Ltd Buys Magna International Inc, United Rentals Inc, Anthem Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Oracle Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BT Investment Management Ltd Buys Magna International Inc, United Rentals Inc, Anthem Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Oracle Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sydney, C3, based Investment company BT Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Magna International Inc, United Rentals Inc, Anthem Inc, Dollar General Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Oracle Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, BT Investment Management Ltd owns 541 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BT Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bt+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BT Investment Management Ltd
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 4,524,941 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,683,833 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 3,069,509 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
  4. Magna International Inc (MGA) - 4,789,829 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 315.84%
  5. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 1,660,053 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%
New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $327.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 351,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 488,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 124,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 111,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $202.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 315.84%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 4,789,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 7145.61%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $377.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 242,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 4725.99%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $230.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 418,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,504,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,366,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,580,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of BT Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. BT Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BT Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BT Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BT Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider