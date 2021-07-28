BT Investment Management Ltd Buys Magna International Inc, United Rentals Inc, Anthem Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Oracle Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Sydney, C3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Magna International Inc, United Rentals Inc, Anthem Inc, Dollar General Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Oracle Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, BT Investment Management Ltd owns 541 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BT Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bt+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 4,524,941 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,683,833 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 3,069,509 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 4,789,829 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 315.84% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 1,660,053 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $327.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 351,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 488,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 124,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 111,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $202.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 315.84%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 4,789,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 7145.61%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $377.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 242,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 4725.99%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $230.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 418,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,504,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,366,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,580,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.