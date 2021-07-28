Logo
Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Fortive Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, Ally Financial Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Fortive Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. As of 2021Q2, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 221 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/badgley+phelps+%26+bell+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,699,132 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 410,303 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 696,139 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 362,933 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,228 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 503,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 620,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 248,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 160,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 196,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 108,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 301,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Banner Corp (BANR)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Banner Corp by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.99 and $59.78, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $383.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC. Also check out:

1. BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC keeps buying
