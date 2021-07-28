Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Fortive Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: XSOE, IVOL, SPHQ, JCI, ALLY, VFC, CGNX, IYY, F, MANH, TMUS, VEEV, QLD, PTOTF,

XSOE, IVOL, SPHQ, JCI, ALLY, VFC, CGNX, IYY, F, MANH, TMUS, VEEV, QLD, PTOTF, Added Positions: UPS, EFA, IWN, IWO, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, VEA, ESGE, JPM, VB, VWO, DHR, MS, VV, NEE, GOOGL, LRCX, DIS, V, FB, PYPL, PLD, BAC, CVX, MDT, TMO, ADBE, AMAT, BRK.B, CAT, FIS, LHX, HD, JNJ, CRM, APTV, NOW, VXUS, TFC, BA, CSCO, DHI, DLR, EOG, ECL, MDLZ, MMC, MCD, NVDA, NFLX, PPG, UNP, VLO, VZ, ABT, AMT, CSGP, COST, EQIX, EL, HON, MU, PFE, LIN, BKNG, SHW, SYK, RTX, CMG, PANW, GOOG, GUNR, MBB, PDBC, SPIB, SPY, ADSK, BLL, STZ, LLY, INTC, PEP, VRSK, ZTS, DOCU, GVI, SPSB, VOO, XT, BANR, BDX, BMY, MA, AVGO, INVH, BND, IWV, SCHG, SCHX, VUG,

SCHP, PG, WMT, AMGN, UNH, FRC, SCHW, CMCSA, JPST, IJT, PINS, WEC, PM, VRTX, TSLA, IJR, BABA, RACE, ACWX, AGG, GLD, TXN, IVV, MDY, PRFZ, SPTM, SUB, VXF, XLE, XLK, MRK, T, MO, CVS, KO, EMR, XOM, FISV, GS, INCY, LOW, MAR, USB, NAV, NSRGY, NKE, JWN, NVO, PCAR, QCOM, RHHBY, SGEN, TROW, MMM, Sold Out: FTV, BIV, AKAM, IBM, PXD, VAR, SCHO,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, Ally Financial Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Fortive Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. As of 2021Q2, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 221 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BADGLEY PHELPS & BELL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/badgley+phelps+%26+bell+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,699,132 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 410,303 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 696,139 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 362,933 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,228 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 503,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 620,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 248,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 160,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 196,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 108,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 301,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Banner Corp by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.99 and $59.78, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $383.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.