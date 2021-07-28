Sterling Investment Advisors Llc Buys U.S. Bancorp, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: USB,

USB, Added Positions: IEMG, IEFA, LEMB, QLTA, AGG, IVE, TIP, HYG, GNR, STIP, FILL,

IEMG, IEFA, LEMB, QLTA, AGG, IVE, TIP, HYG, GNR, STIP, FILL, Reduced Positions: IYR, IVV, ISTB, IJH, IWM, IVW,

IYR, IVV, ISTB, IJH, IWM, IVW, Sold Out: IAU,

Investment company Sterling Investment Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys U.S. Bancorp, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Advisors Llc . As of 2021Q2, Sterling Investment Advisors Llc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 424,114 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,925 shares, 15.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 304,784 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 223,086 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 74,144 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%

Sterling Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.