Red Cedar Capital, LLC Buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Red Cedar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intel Corp, Danaher Corp, America Movil SAB de CV, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Red Cedar Capital, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Red Cedar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+cedar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Cedar Capital, LLC
  1. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 531,103 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  2. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 91,287 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  3. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,158 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,358 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 56,212 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
New Purchase: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 118,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $293.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 4550.00%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $527.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 122.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Red Cedar Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Red Cedar Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Red Cedar Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Red Cedar Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Red Cedar Capital, LLC keeps buying
