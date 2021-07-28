Red Cedar Capital, LLC Buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: DFH, DHR, AMX, PBI, VXF,

DFH, DHR, AMX, PBI, VXF, Added Positions: CPRT, CFX, TMO, INTC, TJX, BTA, GE,

CPRT, CFX, TMO, INTC, TJX, BTA, GE, Reduced Positions: BUD, CAG, ROST, BOMN, IAU, KAR, GOOGL, BF.B, DEO, DISCK, KMX, CSCO, RDS.A, UPS,

BUD, CAG, ROST, BOMN, IAU, KAR, GOOGL, BF.B, DEO, DISCK, KMX, CSCO, RDS.A, UPS, Sold Out: SCHZ, SCHH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intel Corp, Danaher Corp, America Movil SAB de CV, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Red Cedar Capital, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 531,103 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 91,287 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,158 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,358 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 56,212 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 118,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $293.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 4550.00%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $527.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 122.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23.