Westside Investment Management, Inc. Buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc, International Paper Co

Added Positions: BABA, FVD, VDC, PFE, AGG, VIAC, IUSB, QQQ, VIG, TLRY, TLRY, AMGN, MUB, MU, FDN, IEFA, NVTA, ACIC, VYM, NEE, JNJ, LMT, NFLX, TPC, CRM, HROW, CGC, TDOC, IEMG, ATVI, AMRN, AEP, AMAT, AZN, ADP, BMRN, BCO, CMCSA, DVN, GD, GPC, HD, IBM, IIVI, ITW, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MCD, MRK, PBI, REX, SLB, TSM, UPS, URI, VZ, WBA, WM, USA, CHTR, SPLK, PSX, TWTR, PYPL, LITE, AQMS, HPE, PLSE, ATOM, CRSP, AA, SPCE, ETON, CVET, BYND, DKNG, PLTR, ABNB, ARKG, BND, BNDX, CMF, EFA, EFV, GLD, HYD, IBB, ICF, IEF, ITOT, IYZ, JKH, JNK, ONEQ, PFF, SDY, SHM, SHY, SPDW, SPTM, TIP, VTI, XLP,

Reduced Positions: NOC, GBIL, CAT, IP, AAPL, XOM, PRU, AMZN, QCOM, GE, MS, SPY, T, BAC, DIS, BIIB, XLF, ORCL, JPM, PG, CVS, GOOGL, WMT, TEVA, BMY, F, VB, GILD, OXY, FHB, CSCO, MO, TSLA, TTWO, SIG, WDAY, PINS, UBER, VGT, XLV, C, FDX, BLK, IGM, ADNT, CNDT, IQ, REZI, CI, CVX, CRNC, AFIB, DTN, EFAV, BWA, COHR, KBE, SLV, USMV, BHC, VFH, GOLD, VTV, VUG, BP, ALXN, VLO, NOK, VTRS, MXIM, SMG, HPQ, FL, TGT, TXN, TMO, UAL, USB, UNH, EDIT, WAB, GLW, COP, WHR, XRX, ZBH, BX, DXC, HEAR, ENPH, PEP,

Sold Out: IAU, CS, KMI, AGNC, CRSR, FOX, PRSP, DBX, CEIX, XHR, GWPH, RNET, AVY, TN7, EDD, IRBT, SU, STX, RF, PAA, CNX, BBBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Pfizer Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc, International Paper Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westside Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Westside Investment Management, Inc. owns 667 stocks with a total value of $33.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,427 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 14,283 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,497 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,876 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 108,702 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.866100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 205.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 259.03%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $184.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 43.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.561600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1779.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CONSOL Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $13.36.