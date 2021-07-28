Ami Investment Management Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Equity Commonwealth, Intel Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

- New Purchases: UPS, HD, HON, MMM, IGIB,
- Added Positions: VCIT, SCHF, VCSH, SCHE, BND, BSV, UNH, VGSH, VOO, AAPL, RTX, SUB, VTEB,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VCR, SCHG, VTV, BAC, FISV, SCHZ, XLF, ORCL, WMT, SPY, PEP, UNP, SCHA, SCHO, NEE,
- Sold Out: EQC, INTC, HGV,
For the details of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 79,149 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 45,421 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 105,578 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,953 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,003 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $326.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3.
