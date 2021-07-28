Ami Investment Management Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Equity Commonwealth, Intel Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

New Purchases: UPS, HD, HON, MMM, IGIB,

UPS, HD, HON, MMM, IGIB, Added Positions: VCIT, SCHF, VCSH, SCHE, BND, BSV, UNH, VGSH, VOO, AAPL, RTX, SUB, VTEB,

VCIT, SCHF, VCSH, SCHE, BND, BSV, UNH, VGSH, VOO, AAPL, RTX, SUB, VTEB, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VCR, SCHG, VTV, BAC, FISV, SCHZ, XLF, ORCL, WMT, SPY, PEP, UNP, SCHA, SCHO, NEE,

BRK.B, VCR, SCHG, VTV, BAC, FISV, SCHZ, XLF, ORCL, WMT, SPY, PEP, UNP, SCHA, SCHO, NEE, Sold Out: EQC, INTC, HGV,

Kendallville, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Honeywell International Inc, 3M Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells Equity Commonwealth, Intel Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ami Investment Management Inc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 79,149 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 45,421 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 105,578 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,953 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,003 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $326.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3.