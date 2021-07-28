D.B. Root & Company, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, CACI International Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, CACI, CNI, CRM, H, ELY, FNCL, PG, IWM, IYR, LOW, F,

BRK.B, SPLV, SCHO, KSU, XOM, SBAC, ALC, XLK, T, WRB, VTI, WPC, BND, IWF, RH, JPM, MSFT, MDT, ABBV, AGG, PPG, GLD, SPY, TXN, RTX, PFE, NKE, SCHE, MDLZ, SCHR, TSLA, ACN, DEO, XLV, CHTR, DG, SPGI, XLY, COP, SCHH, SE, NOW, KO, CSCO, GLW, TT, UL, UNP, VCIT, VRTX, V, WMT, ZTS, OSK, MU, FB, DLTR, EQT, NSC, NTR, MA, PYPL, LULU, EOG, PNC, EA, NSP, CCJ, GOOG, ATVI, IDXX, DIS, MO, AMT, MRK, FICO, TMO, BP, SONY, PEP, PM, CPRT, ICE, RYAAY, RPAI, Sold Out: COG, BABA, CDW, VMC, AXP, MLM, BSCL, INCY, SHOP, FXF, BAC, CAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, CACI International Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CDW Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D.B. Root & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, D.B. Root & Company, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 185,957 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 264,039 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,029 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 91,083 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,189 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 82.04%. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $378.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2737.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Monro Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.13 and $71.4, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $349.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72.