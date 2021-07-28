D.B. Root & Company, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, CACI International Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

D.B. Root & Company, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, CACI International Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company D.B. Root & Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, CACI International Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CDW Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D.B. Root & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, D.B. Root & Company, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D.B. Root & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.b.+root+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D.B. Root & Company, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 185,957 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 264,039 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,029 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 91,083 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,189 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 82.04%. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $378.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2737.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monro Inc (MNRO)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Monro Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.13 and $71.4, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $349.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of D.B. Root & Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. D.B. Root & Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. D.B. Root & Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. D.B. Root & Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that D.B. Root & Company, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider