Redbox Entertainment Partners With Charles Murray and Marc Danon's Command Films for Feature Film Slate

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Redbox Entertainment, the company’s original entertainment division, is partnering with Command Films, the new production company founded by writer and executive producer Charles Murray and veteran film executive Marc Danon on a multi-picture slate of programming. Redbox will distribute six films over the next three years that support Command’s mandate to create content amplifying Black voices and experiences within commercial genres through the partnership.

“Redbox reaches diverse and vibrant communities across America, and our commitment to improving systemic inequalities through representation provides the ideal platform to elevate underrepresented voices and the art they create,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “When Marc introduced the plan he and Charles put forth with Command, I knew the partnership would provide an opportunity to develop films that entertain and inspire audiences while giving them ways to connect through stories that move them.”

Murray has been a writer, producer, and director for over twenty years. The multihyphenate has been a staple talent for Lucasfilm and Marvel and has written, and Executive Produced major television series, including Sons of Anarchy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Luke Cage. Most recently, Murray served as showrunner for the Netflix limited series True Story starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes and set up Blood Brothers – an eight-episode limited series with A&E Studios that chronicled the fated friendship between Muhammed Ali and Malcolm X. Danon, who also serves as Head of Original Content for Redbox Entertainment, is a programming veteran who has acquired critical and commercial hits, including John Wick, Dear White People, and Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.

“Independent filmmaking has been my North Star all my life,” says Murray. “At the heart of this partnership lies a mutual passion and deep respect for Black creatives and the desire to ensure their exceptional talent is felt within the industry.”

“Galen has made it clear that Redbox is committed to championing content that brings diverse perspectives to the world,” said Danon. “His call to action aligned perfectly with what Charles and I have been developing over the past few years – stories that entertain, educate, and inspire, one film at a time.”

The strategic partnership is the newest development in Redbox’s expansion into original content and distribution in theaters, On Demand, and through Redbox kiosks. Since its inception in 2019, Redbox Entertainment has released more than 21 films, including Capone (Tom Hardy), Shadow in the Cloud (Chloë Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson), SAS: Red Notice (Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose), and American Traitor: The True Story of Axis Sally (Al Pacino and Meadow Williams). Last year, Redbox announced a partnership with Basil Iwanyk to form Asbury Park Pictures, launching a slate of twelve action features. The venture’s first production, Black Site, recently wrapped production.

Over the past two years, Redbox has transformed into a multi-product entertainment provider with physical and digital options for consumers. Redbox now serves multiple windows and business models, including film distribution, transactional video on demand (TVOD), premium video on demand (PVOD), ad-supported linear, and on-demand (AVOD).

About Redbox:

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM,” “SGAMU,” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox’s nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005216/en/

