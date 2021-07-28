Warriors Announce Oracle as Team Performance Center Partner

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warriors Announce Oracle as Team Performance Center Partner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Advanced player performance optimization to be powered by Oracle technology

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden State Warriors and Oracle today announced the expansion of their longstanding partnership with the launch of the Oracle Performance Center. The NBA's most advanced training and recovery center, powered by Oracle, will deliver new insights and a custom high performance system to enhance player performance. The Oracle Performance Center, measuring 25,349 square-feet, will be home to the Warriors practice facility and player campus, located at Chase Center, the Warriors' 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

Photos and b-roll of the Oracle Performance Center can be found HERE.

"The competitive advantage that Oracle will add to our team, through its partnership with the performance center and our joint technology development work, is significant," said Warriors executive vice president of Basketball Operations, Kirk Lacob. "As we strive to bring home another NBA title, it is no secret that the work that our players and coaching staff put in will begin in the Oracle Performance Center, which is why it is critical that the amenities are world-class."

"We're proud to expand our partnership with the Warriors, a team that leads not only on the scoreboard but also in innovation," said Oracle executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Ariel Kelman. "We love to partner on technology initiatives such as the Performance Center, and we look forward to working with the Warriors on all of the ways we can help power better player insights and performance, and give every possible competitive edge to the iconic Warriors team."

Along with the Oracle Performance Center, the partnership will include joint technology development to enhance player optimization, training and performance. Oracle will also launch exclusive 2021 NBA Draft content with the Warriors draft picks, and is the presenting partner of the Warriors' 2021 NBA Summer League team.

The Oracle Performance Center features two full-length basketball courts, six basketball hoops, a 4,000-square-foot weight room, the team's locker room, training and treatment areas which includes a sauna, a cryo-treatment chamber, and a hydro room with float tanks. Additional amenity spaces include a kitchen, team lounge, a barber shop and a theater. The locker room has a section of the team's 2015 NBA Championship court inlaid on the floor in the center of the room. Each player's locker comes equipped with its own personal 32-inch television, and the circular design of the room fosters a connected team environment.

The Warriors and Oracle have enjoyed a partnership for more than 15 years. Initially, Oracle served as the naming rights partner for the Warriors' former home in Oakland, where they worked together on local community initiatives and youth programs. Oracle also holds the naming rights for the Chase Center Suite Level and has supported special events including the 2020 Warriors Minicamp. In 2019 as part of the opening, Oracle OpenWorld CloudFest attendees were among the first to experience Chase Center.

For more information on the Golden State Warriors, please visit warriors.com.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at https://www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF56794&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warriors-announce-oracle-as-team-performance-center-partner-301342748.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF56794&Transmission_Id=202107281300PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF56794&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment