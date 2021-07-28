Ron Baron Comments on BioNTech

BioNTech SE ( BNTX, Financial) more than doubled and helped performance by 176bps in thequarter due to success with its mRNA drugs and programs in engineered cell therapies with a strong pipeline of new targets from oncology to other infectious and rare diseases.

BioNTech SE is a leader in the emerging field of mRNA drugs, withadditional programs in engineered cell therapies, antibodies, and immunomodulators. Shares performed well for the quarter. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continued, and we believe the pandemic has been a strong proof point of the speed and efficacy of the mRNA platform. Beyond vaccines, we think BioNTech has potential to disrupt the biopharmaceutical space with a pipeline spanning oncology, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.