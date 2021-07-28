Ron Baron Comments on Figs

Figs ( FIGS, Financial), the only direct-to-consumer health care apparel brand, with its own proprietary fabric technology, increased 66.9% and helped performance by 86bps during the period held in the quarter, as investors found the company’s strong growth trajectory in a large global addressable market appealing. We believe Figs should be able to grow its revenues during the next few years at a 30% CAGR and generate steady state margins of between 25% and 30%. Given the asset light nature of the business, this should translate into strong cash flow with a 90% EBITDA to free cash flow conversion. We believe the company is well positioned and its founders well incentivized, as they still own 15% of the company.

Figs Inc. operates the largest direct-to-consumer platform in health careapparel. The stock rose following its May IPO. We remain bullish on Figs’ long-term growth opportunity to disrupt the medical apparel market both domestically and overseas and see plenty of space to grow its customer base. We like the company’s financial operating model and mid-20’s EBITDA margins in 2020, which we believe are sustainable over the long term due to factors that include low markdown/fashion risk and declining customer acquisition costs.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.