Ron Baron Comments on Penn National Gaming

Penn ( PENN, Financial), a regional domestic operator of casinos, declined over 27% in the quarter. This followed reports that the company had lost sports betting and i-gaming market share in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. While the lost market share is a disappointment, Penn has been able to maintain a double-digit share with no marketing spending. This is due in large part to its Barstool branded sportsbook app and the strong loyalty of those players. We believe the market is attributing little value to Penn’s Barstool equity stake as well as its online gaming and sports betting opportunities, including its access fees from other operators. We view the valuation as attractive and expect further upside from M&A as it uses its strong balance sheet to invest in its digital growth opportunity.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.