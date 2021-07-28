Ron Baron Comments on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt ( H, Financial) declined over 6% in the quarter due to investor concerns around a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 and a forecasted slower-than-expected reopening of Asia and Europe. While the slowed reopening is a disappointment, Hyatt’s domestic business and group bookings are beginning to return. We think conditions will normalize next year, at least domestically. The company remains on track with its asset sale program, as the hotel transaction market returns to pre-pandemic valuations. This should ultimately make Hyatt a more valuable, fee-based business.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.