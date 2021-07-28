Ron Baron Comments on Manchester United

Declines in Manchester United plc ( MANU, Financial), the English Premier League professional soccer team, also hurt performance as shares fell on continued pandemic worries related to its commercial and matchday revenues. Investors were also disappointed by the failed attempt to form a new Super League that would have replaced the Champions League and allowed the team to participate each year as a founding member. Despite these setbacks, we view Manchester United as a unique media company with 1.1 billion fans globally and broad appeal that should compound value. Its share price declined 3.5% in the quarter. The stock represented 2.3% of the Fund’s net assets as of the end of the quarter.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.