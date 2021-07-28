Ron Baron Comments on Denali Therapeutics

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. ( DNLI, Financial) increased as the broader space recovered from a slow start in 2021. We expect more impactful news flow in the second half of the year as we get updates across key pipeline assets that utilize Denali’s blood brain barrier carrier technology to treat a rare genetic disease called Hunter syndrome. We retain conviction in Denali as a leader in the neurodegeneration space.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.