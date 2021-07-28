SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. (“West Suburban Bancorp”) ( WNRP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to West Suburban Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (“Old Second Bancorp”) (NASDAQ GS: OSBC). Under the terms of the agreement, West Suburban Bancorp’s shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of Old Second Bancorp for each share of West Suburban Bancorp common stock they own.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-west-suburban-bancorp-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected] .

