The Sweetest Summer Collab: Chewy CHIPS AHOY!® Fudge Filled Cookies Inspired By HERSHEY'S

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the height of the summer season, CHIPS AHOY!® is giving fans an all-new satisfyingly sweet snack to bite into. The Chewy CHIPS AHOY! Fudge Filled Cookies brings the iconic taste of CHIPS AHOY! combined with HERSHEY'S inspired fudge flavor they will love with a rich fudge filled center. The mouthwatering new combo is just the treat you need when combined with ice cream for the ultimate summer sundae which can help turn any summer day into a Fundae.

"At CHIPS AHOY!, we're all about helping fans find their happy place. With summer fun in full swing, there couldn't be a better time to introduce the new Chewy CHIPS AHOY! Fudge Filled Cookies inspired by HERSHEY'S to make the season a little sweeter and our taste buds a little happier with this new cookie," said Sabrina Sierant, Associate Director, CHIPS AHOY! at Mondelēz International. "For a creative, fun and delicious treat, top your favorite ice cream with new Chewy CHIPS AHOY! Fudge Filled Cookies inspired by HERSHEY'S to turn any ordinary day into a Fundae."

CHIPS AHOY! continues to look for ways to provide consumers with exciting twists on the classic chocolate chip cookie through new flavors and ingredients. In partnership with HERSHEY'S, Chewy CHIPS AHOY! Fudge Filled Cookies is the brand's latest cookie creation in the CHIPS AHOY! portfolio of delicious cookies with mix-ins to offer satisfying deliciousness.

To learn more about CHIPS AHOY! and their latest innovations, follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

