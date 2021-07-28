Ron Baron Comments on Tesla

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) designs, manufactures, and sells fully electric vehicles, solarproducts, energy storage solutions and battery cells. Shares increased following strong execution in a complex supply chain environment and generally improving execution in China despite recent negative headlines in the local market. Demand remained robust, the refreshed Model S received positive reviews, and new production facilities are expected to support more profitable growth. We expect supply chain headwinds to be resolved and remain optimistic about existing and new product programs.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.