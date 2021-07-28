Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, East Stone Acquisition Corp, Sells , NextEra Energy Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: DIA, MDY, ESSC, SPCE, SFTW, CFAC, QQQ, XLP, XLC, ALUS, ASAQ, AMZN, KINZ, FCAC, OCAX, TMKR, GFLU, SCVX, INKA, TSLA, DBDR, TWLV, COVA, NEEPP, NEEPP, AEP, ITHX, HCAR, NRAC, SV, FLME, NVDA, KVSC, CHPM, HCCC, RCHG, XPDI, TBCP, PYPL, RCLF, GHAC, KRNL, SCOA, GSAQ, LHC, PNTM, ADER, NAAC, DCRN, CPTK, CVII, TWNI, SRNG, MA, ENPC, FSNB, DEH, JWSM, TLGA, ADBE, KLAQ, BDX, GXII, XOM, AVGO, EQHA, LOW, SBUX, AVAN, XPOA, TGT, TXN, QCOM, BRK.B, FORE, YSAC, ACII, BKNG, GSQD, ACN, OCA, ORCL, MDH, AGAC, INTU, APD, UPS, AMAT, UNP, GE, HPX, SHW, FISV, RMGC, ARBG, NGAC, PICC,
- Added Positions: SPY, XLV, SWK, AAPL, ETAC, IBB, MSFT, LIN, TMTS, PCGU,
- Reduced Positions: NEEPO, UNH, GS, AMGN, BA, HD, CAT, HON, DIS, MCD, CRM, SCPE, MMM, JNJ, V, TRV, WMT, AXP, PG, JPM, IBM, NKE, MRK, CVX, VZ, WBA, DOW, KO, INTC, CSCO, GDX, GOAC,
- Sold Out: CCX, CRSA, AEPPZ, VNQ, XLY, SOLN, NOMD, GLEO, XLI, SGAM, XLK, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, FPAC, FPAC, HIGA, XLF, SEAH,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,306,944 shares, 63.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.34%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 91,500 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 34,100 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC) - 1,575,920 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 101,000 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 395.10%
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 91,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $490.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,575,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.625700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (CFAC)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 560,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 395.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $196.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 466.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 174,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 95.14%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $298.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CCX)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.86 and $51.91, with an estimated average price of $50.6.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Sold Out: Southern Co (SOLN)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $50.42 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.01.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $57.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 44.7%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 43.94%. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $376.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 44.7%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.37%. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $233.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 15,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.
