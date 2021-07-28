Logo
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, East Stone Acquisition Corp, Sells , NextEra Energy Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, East Stone Acquisition Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, sells , NextEra Energy Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. owns 147 stocks with a total value of $875 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+securities+usa+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,306,944 shares, 63.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.34%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 91,500 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 34,100 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC) - 1,575,920 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 101,000 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 395.10%
New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 91,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $490.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,575,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.625700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (CFAC)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 560,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 395.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $196.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 466.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 174,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 95.14%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $298.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CCX)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.86 and $51.91, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SOLN)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $50.42 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.01.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $57.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 44.7%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 43.94%. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $376.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 44.7%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.37%. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $233.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 13,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. still held 15,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.. Also check out:

