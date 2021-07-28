Logo
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Mosaic Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Fortinet Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Mosaic Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. owns 198 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moody+lynn+%26+lieberson%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,940 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,786 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 299,920 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 459,876 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 301,920 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $268.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $272.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 89,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $163.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 78,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.96%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.587900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 566,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 121,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 274.23%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 86,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 207.61%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 285.51%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $285.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 1191.36%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC..

1. MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider