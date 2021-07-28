Logo
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Zoetis Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Costco Wholesale Corp, Veeva Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Zoetis Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells Abbott Laboratories, Costco Wholesale Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, Walmart Inc, Travel+Leisure Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merrion+investment+management+co%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,804 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 156,690 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,267 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio.
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 214,416 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,055 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.506700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 265.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. Also check out:

1. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC keeps buying
