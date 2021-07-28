Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Zoetis Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Costco Wholesale Corp, Veeva Systems Inc

- New Purchases: LLY, ZTS, MU, ERIC, AB, CNI, UBER, TNL, BAC, WM,
- Added Positions: TIP, MERC, DISH, HD, PFF, QCOM, FB,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, AMZN, ACRE, VEEV, PNC, EW, ICE, FOXA, T, BMY, AMGN, NVS, BOX, AZRX,
- Sold Out: COST, WMT, WD5A, MRK,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,804 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 156,690 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,267 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 214,416 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,055 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.506700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 265.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.
