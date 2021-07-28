Logo
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Altria Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Carpenter Technology Corp, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Carpenter Technology Corp, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 622 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoover+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 210,538 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  2. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 274,583 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 645,360 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  4. ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 539,153 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  5. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 456,988 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.273500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 315.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 252,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 212.36%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.587900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2723.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 255.01%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.37%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $42.3.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
