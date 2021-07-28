Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Altria Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Carpenter Technology Corp, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, AMRN, BAR, ETJ, PTY, NEA, NVG, OGN, CHI, BIV, CLMT, ETV, WPC, SWBI, GOF, MCK, PBFX, CAH, FUN, BIT, MGK, EPD, MBB, MMP, HEXO, MMQ, RPTX, ZOM, EBON, BIL, BST, SNOW, LAZR, IIPR, WISH, ACVA, ANGL, BME, BLV, DSTL, FDL, GOVT, IXUS, LQD, MINT, SHV, SOXL, SUSA, BKT, ARLP, BXC, FIS, DRI, ECL, LEG, LYV, OHI, BB, SKT, ANTM, DFFN, RFI, NQP, ALLY, RQI, CHY, NZF, BHK, PFL, PML, CSQ, GLU, PFN, EOI, AFL, BIP, BPY, CXP,

MDYV, AMRN, BAR, ETJ, PTY, NEA, NVG, OGN, CHI, BIV, CLMT, ETV, WPC, SWBI, GOF, MCK, PBFX, CAH, FUN, BIT, MGK, EPD, MBB, MMP, HEXO, MMQ, RPTX, ZOM, EBON, BIL, BST, SNOW, LAZR, IIPR, WISH, ACVA, ANGL, BME, BLV, DSTL, FDL, GOVT, IXUS, LQD, MINT, SHV, SOXL, SUSA, BKT, ARLP, BXC, FIS, DRI, ECL, LEG, LYV, OHI, BB, SKT, ANTM, DFFN, RFI, NQP, ALLY, RQI, CHY, NZF, BHK, PFL, PML, CSQ, GLU, PFN, EOI, AFL, BIP, BPY, CXP, Added Positions: MO, EMQQ, WMB, VONV, NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, MRK, QCOM, BRK.B, VTV, VUG, AXP, FB, DWAS, IEFA, BAC, VZ, JPM, PFE, INTC, NKE, MUB, UTG, ABBV, JQC, TSLA, HACK, DIS, IEMG, MMM, GOOG, XLF, XLE, BP, CVX, CSCO, KO, LLY, VCSH, VCIT, GD, GPC, HD, CRSP, BOTZ, MSFT, FNDX, BNDX, DNP, ARKK, FMB, IJH, IWM, IWN, KRE, KWEB, MUNI, SCHD, SCHO, TIP, VBK, VBR, VOE, VOO, PAYX, ADBE, AMAT, BA, BMY, CMCSA, D, NEE, FDX, F, IDXX, KMB, MDLZ, MCD, VTRS, NFLX, ARKG, PRU, O, UNH, VLO, WMT, WM, MA, SIX, KMI, NCLH, KNOP, MBII, CGC, TLRY, TLRY, ABNB,

MO, EMQQ, WMB, VONV, NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, MRK, QCOM, BRK.B, VTV, VUG, AXP, FB, DWAS, IEFA, BAC, VZ, JPM, PFE, INTC, NKE, MUB, UTG, ABBV, JQC, TSLA, HACK, DIS, IEMG, MMM, GOOG, XLF, XLE, BP, CVX, CSCO, KO, LLY, VCSH, VCIT, GD, GPC, HD, CRSP, BOTZ, MSFT, FNDX, BNDX, DNP, ARKK, FMB, IJH, IWM, IWN, KRE, KWEB, MUNI, SCHD, SCHO, TIP, VBK, VBR, VOE, VOO, PAYX, ADBE, AMAT, BA, BMY, CMCSA, D, NEE, FDX, F, IDXX, KMB, MDLZ, MCD, VTRS, NFLX, ARKG, PRU, O, UNH, VLO, WMT, WM, MA, SIX, KMI, NCLH, KNOP, MBII, CGC, TLRY, TLRY, ABNB, Reduced Positions: T, VONG, QQQ, EFA, AGG, JNJ, SCHV, IWF, EEM, CWB, NSC, XLK, PM, BABA, DOCU, BND, IAU, ITA, SCHX, VCR, VEA, VTWO, MU, AIG, MDT, DUK, CB, EMB, HYLB, IAGG, GLW, ED, CLX, C, RSP, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, BBY, TFC, SOXX, ADI, AMP, VIOO, AMT, VTIP, MS, MRBK, NVS, LIN, TROW, TGT, UL, UPS, RTX, AVGO, LOW, CDK, CC, ETN, WELL, FSLY, CTVA, DKNG, PEAK, GILD, BOND, BSV, CORP, XOM,

T, VONG, QQQ, EFA, AGG, JNJ, SCHV, IWF, EEM, CWB, NSC, XLK, PM, BABA, DOCU, BND, IAU, ITA, SCHX, VCR, VEA, VTWO, MU, AIG, MDT, DUK, CB, EMB, HYLB, IAGG, GLW, ED, CLX, C, RSP, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, BBY, TFC, SOXX, ADI, AMP, VIOO, AMT, VTIP, MS, MRBK, NVS, LIN, TROW, TGT, UL, UPS, RTX, AVGO, LOW, CDK, CC, ETN, WELL, FSLY, CTVA, DKNG, PEAK, GILD, BOND, BSV, CORP, XOM, Sold Out: CRS, FSKR, SCHZ, CPB, TQQQ, ETSY, BKLN, VLDR, ONCR, IBND, OTIS, REYN, AXLA, SFIX, DMTK, CRON, FUBO, GDDY, AMC, VEEV, BCE, WBA, WAB, TRV, SPPI, SKYW, LVS, HAS, LHX, FULT, ERIE, DEO, COP, CNI, BIIB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altria Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Carpenter Technology Corp, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 622 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoover+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 210,538 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 274,583 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 645,360 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 539,153 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 456,988 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.273500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 315.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 252,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 212.36%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.587900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2723.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 255.01%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.37%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $42.3.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.