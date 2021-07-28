North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BP PLC, Carlisle Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, National Healthcare Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp

New Purchases: BNL, BP, CSL, NTRS, RPG, SCHX,

Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BP PLC, Carlisle Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, National Healthcare Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2021Q2, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 83 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 116,121 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 146,780 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 391,045 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 30,175 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 89,248 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in National Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $68.81 and $77.91, with an estimated average price of $72.84.