North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BP PLC, Carlisle Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, National Healthcare Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BP PLC, Carlisle Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, National Healthcare Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2021Q2, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 83 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 116,121 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 146,780 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  3. Amphenol Corp (APH) - 391,045 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 30,175 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 89,248 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Sold Out: National Healthcare Corp (NHC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in National Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $68.81 and $77.91, with an estimated average price of $72.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP. Also check out:

1. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP keeps buying
