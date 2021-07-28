North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BP PLC, Carlisle Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, National Healthcare Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp

- New Purchases: BNL, BP, CSL, NTRS, RPG, SCHX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BLK, D, XOM, MCD, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: NEOG, ROST, ACN, AJG, DOV, PH, INGR, JNJ, MSFT, PG, INTC,
- Sold Out: ITW, NHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 116,121 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 146,780 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 391,045 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 30,175 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 89,248 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Sold Out: National Healthcare Corp (NHC)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in National Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $68.81 and $77.91, with an estimated average price of $72.84.
